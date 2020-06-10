Another Greenwood restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another Greenwood restaurant is closing because a staff member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Pascal’s Café and Grill is the latest area restaurant to be affected by the pandemic.
“We have been informed that a member of our staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page read on Wednesday evening.
The restaurant will close down for cleaning until June 17 and all staff members will be tested.
The Index-Journal contacted the restaurant on the basis of a tip that the employee who tested positive worked at Pascal’s this past Friday. Pascal’s co-owner Lisa Hurtebize said the employee did not work June 5 and that the last shift the employee worked was May 29.
Hurtebize said the employee admitted to meeting friends for drinks after work that night at the bar of another Greenwood restaurant, T.W. Boons. Hurtebize said the employee got tested after her friend tested positive for COVID-19.
“We can’t control what people do after work,” Hurtebize said.
Hurtebize said that she and her husband and co-owner, Pascal, take cleanliness very seriously and want to provide a safe place to dine for their customers. She said they are constantly cleaning the restaurant.
“If there’s any safe place to go, it’s Pascal’s,” Hurtebize said.
Pascal’s is just one of a number of restaurants in Greenwood and Abbeville that have had employees test positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Chili’s in Greenwood had a member of its staff test positive for COVID-19 and planned to close the restaurant at 4 p.m. until a district manager told staff there to remain open. The restaurant was still open as of 7 p.m. Monday but later closed after a story was published online by the Index-Journal.
On Tuesday, T.W. Boons, R Place Grill and Bar and Mig’s Pizza Castle each had an employee test positive for the novel coronavirus. The Village Grill in Abbeville also had an employee test positive for COVID-19. R Place, Mig’s and Village Grill closed for deep cleaning of their restaurants while T.W. Boons closed the upstairs portion of its restaurant where the employee who tested positive worked.
Montague’s Restaurant in Greenwood also made the decision to close because of the uptick in cases in Greenwood. All of its employees are going to be tested as a precaution.
Also closing is Corley's Market and Grill, which will undergo a deep cleaning after several employees might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to a post on the store's Facebook page. Those employees are self-quarantining. Corley's plans to reopen Friday, with all employees being required to wear masks.
