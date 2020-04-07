While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 95,000 South Carolinians living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter is offering free virtual education programs, caregiver support groups and early stage dementia social engagement programs in the coming weeks. These programs can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.
Each virtual education program is about one hour and allows for audience participation. Upcoming virtual education programs include:
- Effective Communication Strategies, April 7 from 4-5 p.m.
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's, April 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits and More, April 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, April 21 from 11 a.m.-noon
- Living with Alzheimer's: End Stage Caregiving, April 23 from 3-4 p.m.
- Caregiver Stress, April 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
For a complete list of upcoming programs, support groups or early stage offerings, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/sc.
In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families affected by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
