Air National Guard pays tribute to medical workers on the front lines

It took about five seconds — from when the roar of the two F-16s' engines could be heard coming from the south to when they disappeared past the roof of Self Regional Medical Center.

Monday morning, crowds gathered in the hospital's parking lot to watch the flyover by the "Swamp Foxes," the state National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing. Stationed at McEntire Join National Guard Base in Columbia, the wing was charged with flying over hospitals and medical facilities statewide as a tribute to the medical professionals and first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

All eyes were on the sky as the clock neared 11 a.m. Many of the onlookers at Self were wearing protective masks and pointing their smartphones up to make sure they caught the moment. Without the aid of a zoom lens, all most people saw were the two shapes of planes flying at about 1,000 feet, rocketing over Self in a matter of seconds and heading generally north. The sound, however, screamed down at the crowd with a thunderous wave.

"It was just one way that the U.S. Air Force could say thank you to the people fighting the good fight against the coronavirus," said Capt. Stephen Hudson, of the 169th Fighter Wing. "This is our way of saying thank you to the folks who are in uniform. A different kind of uniform than we wear, but they're in scrubs every day on the front lines."

The fighter wing was already doing training operations Monday morning, so Hudson said they were more than happy to make flight plans and schedule the flyovers, as part of what was called Operation: American Resolve.

AAMC CEO Dean Turner shared his thanks for the flyover as a way of lifting the spirits of health care workers and the community.

"The flyover was truly breathtaking and gave our staff a moment to reflect on how much they are appreciated during this challenging time," Turner said.

Nurses and doctors wearing masks and hair covers stood by Self's front to catch the display, and atop the hospital's roof staff waved at the jets rocketing past. In the Lakelands, the F-16s flew over Self, Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital and Abbeville Area Medical Center, but three groups of two planes each split up to fly over dozens of medical facilities throughout the state.

"Our frontline workers are the true heroes," said Jim Pfeiffer, Self president and CEO. "They're the ones putting their lives on the line."

It wasn't just the jets that showed support for the area's medical workers. The crowd there cheering them on was joined by nearly a dozen fire trucks, as crews from the city and county fire stations, along with county EMS staff, also came out to show their support for the medical workers.

"We consider ourselves to be a team, as far as dealing with this, and we certainly want to support their efforts," said Greenwood Fire Department Chief Terry Strange. "The firefighters and EMS, we might pick up the patients and bring the patients to them, but medical workers stay with the patient throughout."

That teamwork, Pfeiffer said, is heroism in action. He commended and thanked the community and the first responders who came out to show their support.

"That was what was so tremendous, seeing the community come out here to give their thanks and show support," he said.