Adapting to COVID takes coordination throughout local government

Behind the scenes in Greenwood’s city and county government, officials continue to work to ensure the procedures and policies put in place to protect people from COVID-19 are up-to-date and followed.
“We provide guidance to the department heads on how to deal with individuals who are positive, or may have come in contact with someone who is,” said George McKinney, county emergency management coordinator.
As the pandemic gained attention early in 2020, McKinney said city and county leaders spent a lot of time researching best practices and putting policies in place to prevent the spread of illness. Now, the task is mostly maintaining those policies, making sure they’re followed and updating them to fit the latest guidance from state and federal health officials.
“This is unprecedented in the lifetime of most people now,” McKinney said. “We’ve had some pandemics before, but in this case, it was a new virus.”
In some cases, existing procedures could be readily adapted for COVID-19. Because of the precedent of the Ebola epidemic a few years ago, county EMS already had policies in the event of a viral outbreak. Using N95 masks, gloves and protective gowns covering suits isn’t unusual in the department.
In other departments, however, new policies were put in place.
“I would say 80% of it was just dusting off the procedures we’ve had to institute,” McKinney said.
There already were plans to work on telecommuting for county employees, but they hadn’t been implemented. As more people began to work from home, he said they had to overcome complications and hurdles. Without an office scanner, how would documents be transferred? Not every employee had the same level of access to certain devices at home.
Some public-facing procedures had to be set up as well, such as the entrance procedures at the Greenwood County Courthouse. Requiring masks in public buildings and doing temperature screenings helped reduce the risk of someone sick coming in, and similar procedures were put in place for employees.
In the city’s offices, officials’ attention first turned inward.
“Our first priority was to make sure our internal functions are still operable,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said.
That meant giving employees a safe workspace by ensuring people could socially distance, along with installing dividers to reduce direct contact. Officials also worked on signage to educate the public on these precautions, while city council determined steps such as the mask ordinance.
“I think just as a community, we’ve done a good job of maintaining, maybe plateauing,” he said. “The city can’t be the end-all. We want to make sure people are safe and can be as healthy as possible, but I don’t think that’s our main goal. Our main goal, I think, should be continuing to provide the services and functions we’ve historically provided.”
That’s why local officials also filter and share guidance and updates from state and federal health officials. Each morning, McKinney sends out an email to a wide network of people updating them on county COVID-19 figures, along with updates from health agencies. He also networks with Self Regional officials and other local medical professionals, along with state and federal emergency and health agencies.
As the pandemic continues and companies work to develop vaccines, McKinney said he’ll continue learning and tweaking local practices. The things officials learn through this pandemic will help inform how they respond to the next emergency.
“That’s kind of how I look at emergency management,” he said. “I don’t care so much what the disease is. How do we deal with the crisis?”
