Absentee voting starts slow in Lakelands

  • by JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
Absentee voting is currently underway for the June 9 primaries, although voters haven't been flocking to vote just yet.

Kim London, director of Abbeville County Voter Registration and Elections, said it's been "really slow."

Only seven people had voted absentee as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m hoping people will call or come in,” she said.

Abbeville County has received 65 total ballots including the seven in-person voters as of Tuesday afternoon.

In Greenwood County, in-person absentee voting has also been slow. Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections for Greenwood County, said this is typical for the onset.

“We anticipate this to pick up in the coming weeks,” Moody said.

However, Moody said absentee by mail operation is very busy.

Absentee voting began Monday and will continue until Election Day on June 9.

Voters who plan to vote absentee by mail should contact their county’s election office as soon as possible. The qualifications for absentee voting can be found on the State Election Commission website here, scvotes.org/absentee-voting. On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation that allows for any voter to vote absentee for the elections taking place in June. Voters can now select Reason 18 - State of Emergency option on their absentee ballot as the reason for voting early.

Voters will find some differences when entering their polling places this time. Poll workers will be wearing masks and gloves, and shields will protect check-in desks.

Voters should also bring their own pens if possible. Shared pens will be sanitized after each use. Voters will be given a cotton swab to use to make their selection on voting screens. Also, social distancing of six feet will be observed.

The Republican and Democratic primaries are June 9. The general election for those races will be Nov. 3.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

