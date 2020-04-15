The new owners of historic Abbeville's Belmont Inn signed the deal April 1, but the inn changing hands is no April Fool's joke.
Husband and wife Jim Petty and Susan Botts of Greenwood secured the deal and have bought the inn from previous owners, Edie New and Ren'ee Smith of Abbeville, who have owned it since 2015.
The parties would not divulge how much the inn sold for in this most recent transaction.
"I have fallen in love with the guests and the inn and I want to make it a destination for weddings and family reunions and gatherings," Botts said. "I have helped with coordinating events at the inn and I love traditions that Edie and Ren'ee have started. They have put all kind of sweat equity and hard work into making it what it is. Really, its a turnkey business."
Once the governor's home-or-work orders are lifted that are in place to limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, Botts said she hopes the inn is "overflowing with guests."
"We're still open for booking rooms but our bar and restaurant are closed," Botts. 64, said. "I'm real excited. My spirits have not been dampened...The biggest request we've had is 'Please do Sunday lunch.' We're talking about that now. That's something high on our list."
Botts said she and her husband have car dealership marketing in their professional backgrounds and she said she has long dreamed of owning a bed and breakfast.
"For probably the last 15 years, my sister-in-law and I have talked about owning a bed and breakfast," Botts said. "I called her recently and told her I got my bed and breakfast. It's just got 25 rooms...I see it as a great opportunity, even in these uncertain times...We gotta have faith it's all going to to be good."
New and Smith bought the inn from a group, Friends of the Belmont, which had foreclosed on it earlier in 2015, according to details in an Index-Journal article from October 2015.
Under New and Smith's ownership, The Belmont has had coats of fresh paint, installation of lots of new windows and a revitalization of the facility's restaurant and bar, with implementation of taco nights and shag dancing.
"I recently became immediate caregiver for my mother," New explained of the decision to sell the inn amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. "It's been quite an undertaking to manage the inn and manage the changes in our lives. It got to be a lot. Then, Susan and Jim came along."
New and Smith used to also run a pub in Abbeville, Natty's on Trinity, before that, too, changed ownership. The pub is now closed.
Botts is a familiar face at the 116-year-old inn.
Botts has been employed at the inn for more than a year, helping at the check-in desk and transitioning to general manager.
Before the novel coronavirus outbreak, Botts said, "April was booked solid" at the inn with various weddings, showers, conferences, reservations for guests attending The Masters at Augusta National, car shows and more.
"One day, I asked Susan (Botts) almost in a joking manner, 'Have you ever thought about owning the inn?'" New said. "She said, 'Yes, I have.' I asked, 'Are you serious?' and she said, 'Yes.'
"Susan and Jim are full of excitement and that's what's needed up there right now...," New said. "When we bought the inn in 2015, it was facing closure. A closure would affect commerce in Abbeville and we couldn't bear to see that happen. I will miss the pride in ownership. It's a beautiful place and it makes a lot of people happy. We wish Susan and Jim the greatest success and look forward to them taking it to the next level."
