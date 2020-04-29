Abbeville Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker had no contact with residents

A nonmedical staff member at the Abbeville Nursing Home who had no direct contact with residents has tested positive for COVID-19, said Abbeville Nursing Home Administrator and President Alan Hughes.
“The individual had no contact with any resident and limited contact with any co-workers,” Hughes said Wednesday. “We have no other positives residents or staff.”
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control released a list Tuesday of nursing homes that had either a patient or staff member test positive for the novel coronavirus. The list also showed some residents or staff members have died at other facilities after contracting the virus.
Abbeville Nursing Home has taken precautions to keep residents and staff safe from the spread of COVID-19.
“We instituted early on, the screening process, and you can only enter my facility at one entrance,” Hughes said.
Abbeville Nursing Home staff members are using N95 masks and visitation was restricted at a very early stage.
In fact, Hughes has been requiring visitors to wear masks since January because of the flu.
“Our infection control was already ramped up,” Hughes said.
He also thinks stopping contract services early helped keep residents safe.
Even though times have been tough at nursing homes, Hughes is thankful for the patience of others.
“We have had complete support and understanding of our families and the Abbeville community,” Hughes said. “We’ve had unbelievable support.”
As of Tuesday, there had been 595 cases reported across 62 nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and community residential facilities in South Carolina since April 3. Those cases include residents and staff members. Forty-four of those patients died. No other facility in the Lakelands has reported a case.
