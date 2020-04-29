You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Abbeville Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker had no contact with residents

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
COVID-19
CDC illustration

A nonmedical staff member at the Abbeville Nursing Home who had no direct contact with residents has tested positive for COVID-19, said Abbeville Nursing Home Administrator and President Alan Hughes.

“The individual had no contact with any resident and limited contact with any co-workers,” Hughes said Wednesday. “We have no other positives residents or staff.”

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control released a list Tuesday of nursing homes that had either a patient or staff member test positive for the novel coronavirus. The list also showed some residents or staff members have died at other facilities after contracting the virus.

Abbeville Nursing Home has taken precautions to keep residents and staff safe from the spread of COVID-19.

“We instituted early on, the screening process, and you can only enter my facility at one entrance,” Hughes said.

Abbeville Nursing Home staff members are using N95 masks and visitation was restricted at a very early stage.

In fact, Hughes has been requiring visitors to wear masks since January because of the flu.

“Our infection control was already ramped up,” Hughes said.

He also thinks stopping contract services early helped keep residents safe.

Even though times have been tough at nursing homes, Hughes is thankful for the patience of others.

“We have had complete support and understanding of our families and the Abbeville community,” Hughes said. “We’ve had unbelievable support.”

As of Tuesday, there had been 595 cases reported across 62 nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and community residential facilities in South Carolina since April 3. Those cases include residents and staff members. Forty-four of those patients died. No other facility in the Lakelands has reported a case.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+3
Upstate lawmakers seek to overturn executive orders

Upstate lawmakers seek to overturn executive orders

Citing the negative impact the shutdown of businesses and government has had on South Carolinians, three Upstate lawmakers sent a letter asking for the speaker to call the House back into session to end the executive orders of Gov. Henry McMaster.

McCormick High plans in-person graduation ceremony

McCormick High plans in-person graduation ceremony

Seniors at McCormick High School will have a sliver of normalcy during this COVID-19 pandemic.

DHEC: Death certificates show 29 SC COVID-19 deaths not reported to state

DHEC: Death certificates show 29 SC COVID-19 deaths not reported to state

Health officials identified 29 more COVID-19 deaths that had not been previously reported to the state through a cross-analysis of death certificates, South Carolina health officials announced Wednesday evening.

Abbeville Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker had no contact with residents

Abbeville Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker had no contact with residents

A nonmedical staff member at the Abbeville Nursing Home who had no direct contact with residents has tested positive for COVID-19, said Abbeville Nursing Home Administrator and President Alan Hughes.

Presbyterian College cancels summer camps, moves summer classes online

Presbyterian College cancels summer camps, moves summer classes online

Because of uncertainty surrounding the time span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Presbyterian College President Bob Staton and his administration have canceled summer camps and transitioned summer classes online.

Salvation Army needs support to provide aid

Salvation Army needs support to provide aid

Unemployment rates have risen dramatically and many are suffering from delayed unemployment checks. Households are having to choose between food and keeping the bills paid.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

Carb loading

Carb loading

When I was much much younger, it was the Freshman 15 to watch out for. Now I could call it t…