Abbeville High School student tests positive for COVID-19

An Abbeville High School student who attended classes for three periods on Aug. 17 has tested positive for COVID-19, interim Superintendent Mason Gary said.
As a precaution, each of the student’s classmates received letters informing them of the positive test. The students will be monitored daily for 14 days by the school’s nurse.
Gary said everyone in the three classes the student came to wore masks and properly social distanced. The student ate lunch by herself Monday as well, he added.
Abbeville County School District began the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17.
