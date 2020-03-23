As South Carolina’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb, local doctors are hard at work testing patients while also fighting public misconceptions.
Despite Gov. Henry McMaster urging people to stay home, public gatherings and events being canceled and restaurants being barred from serving customers in their dining areas, there are still those who don’t understand why health officials are recommending these steps.
“On one side of the coin, people hear the symptoms are mild and that if you do contract it most people recover on their own and they ask, so why are we doing all this,” Abbeville Area Medical Center’s Dr. Chris Oxendine said. “The reality is, it’s a very infectious illness.”
Anyone who develops COVID-19 can pass the illness on, sometimes without developing serious symptoms. Oxendine said when the illness spreads exponentially, that’s when areas start to see deaths because medical professionals can’t stay on top of the outbreak.
The solution, he said, is still to practice social distancing. If you don’t have to be around other people, don’t do it, he said. That’s why many churches are shifting to virtual services and many public gatherings and events are being postponed or canceled. Even people who are otherwise staying at home should consider limiting their shopping to only buying the essentials, in order to limit the number of stores they visit or the time they spend in public.
“If you can stay at home, you should definitely stay at home, especially our higher-risk groups,” he said.
Most people who get sick will have mild symptoms and recover on their own at home, he said. The more vulnerable people — the elderly, those with chronic health conditions or people with compromised immune systems — could become seriously ill. Even healthy, young people have a chance of developing serious illness, so Oxendine said it’s essential everyone practice social distancing.
At the hospital, he said staff are working to identify patients coming in with respiratory symptoms and to send them to a fast track area which is sealed to limit exposure. Staff in this area are wearing protective masks, gowns and gloves to keep themselves safe as they work with patients.
As of Monday morning, AAMC staff had tested 47 people for COVID-19, with 38 tests coming up negative and two positive. Oxendine wanted to remind people that there’s limited testing happening across the country — because there aren’t enough tests to check everyone who wants to be checked, hospital staff are adhering to a strict criteria when screening people
People who develop mild symptoms and might want to be tested are urged to just stay home, quarantine themselves and wait it out. If someone develops serious shortness of breath or begins feeling significantly sick, then they should call their doctor and set up an appointment.
At Self Regional Medical Center, staff had collected 111 COVID-19 test samples by Monday morning, with another 47 scheduled throughout the day. Greenwood’s two positive tests were collected at Self, but none of the patients were hospitalized there as of Monday morning.
