State health officials reported 165 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, including five more cases in Abbeville County.
The five-case jump appears to be in part from a delay in a lab reporting test results to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC's case numbers have at times lagged behind what Abbeville Area Medical Center has been publicly reporting. Greenwood County also experienced what appeared to be a one-day spike this week because a lab reported a week's worth of data at one time. Abbeville County now has 15 reported cases, according to the state's numbers.
Greenwood County saw two more cases reported Saturday while McCormick and Saluda each reported an additional case.
State health officials also announced three more deaths associated with the fast-spreading respiratory virus, pushing the state's toll to 119 patients.
Statewide, there have been 4,246 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about two-thirds of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 15
Edgefield — 11
Greenwood — 34
Laurens — 19 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 23 (1 death)
Saluda — 10
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least seven county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
As of Saturday, 38,833 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 30,329 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
