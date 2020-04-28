You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Abbeville County schools to have in-person graduation ceremonies

  • By JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE jlimehouse@indexjournal.com
Fowler.Julie - Headshot.jpg

JULIE FOWLER

Millions of high school seniors across the U.S. won’t experience a normal graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that won’t be the case in Abbeville.

Julie Fowler, superintendent of Abbeville County School District, said at Tuesday’s school board meeting that graduation ceremonies for Dixie and Abbeville high schools will take place on their original dates on the high school football fields. Dixie High School’s graduation will be at 6 p.m. on May 28, and Abbeville High’s will be at 7 p.m. May 29. If rain becomes a factor, both ceremonies would be moved to May 30, with Dixie seniors graduating at 10 a.m. and Abbeville at 7 p.m.

Fowler said details are forthcoming, particularly in regards to the number of guest tickets that students will receive. The district will limit the number of guests because of social distancing, which Fowler stressed is not optional. The ceremony will also be livestreamed.

Board member David Brooks said administrators should allow students to invite the maximum number of family members possible.

Fowler said traditions, such as senior day, will be incorporated into the ceremonies. Even though Fowler and administration and the schools’ principals cannot hand students their diplomas and shake their hands, she wants to do things “as close to normal as possible.”

Also at the meeting, the school board adopted the 2020 Census Resolution and approved administration recommendations for three continuing contracts, one annual contract and one induction contract. The board also approved the motion permitting Fowler to move toward a continuing resolution with the district’s current budget. If the board ultimately decides to pass a continuing resolution then they would operate under the current budget until the General Assembly passes a new budget for FY 2020-21.

Fowler also said there has been no update from the governor on filling the board seat that was vacated by Mark Peeler, or the cancellation of the referendum that was for the construction of a new countywide high school.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Abbeville County schools to have in-person graduation ceremonies

Abbeville County schools to have in-person graduation ceremonies

Millions of high school seniors across the U.S. won’t experience a normal graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that won’t be the case in Abbeville.

Saluda County seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

Saluda County seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

As some areas have seen a decrease in new positive cases of COVID-19, Saluda County has been steadily increasing.

Funding going fast in PPP second round

Funding going fast in PPP second round

Businesses that were hoping to get a PPP loan and are not already in line are probably out of luck.

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelands; SC death toll jumps by 15

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelands; SC death toll jumps by 15

State health officials reported six more cases in the Lakelands on Tuesday, with Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda county each having two additional cases.

Hospitals report no one drinking, injecting cleaning products

Hospitals report no one drinking, injecting cleaning products

No one’s drinking bleach or injecting cleaning products in the Greenwood and Abbeville areas, according to hospital officials.

Uptown Greenwood wants to hear from customers

Uptown Greenwood wants to hear from customers

Uptown Greenwood is joining other cities across the country in asking the community to answer a survey about businesses reopening.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

Carb loading

Carb loading

When I was much much younger, it was the Freshman 15 to watch out for. Now I could call it t…