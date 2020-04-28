Abbeville County schools to have in-person graduation ceremonies

Millions of high school seniors across the U.S. won’t experience a normal graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that won’t be the case in Abbeville.
Julie Fowler, superintendent of Abbeville County School District, said at Tuesday’s school board meeting that graduation ceremonies for Dixie and Abbeville high schools will take place on their original dates on the high school football fields. Dixie High School’s graduation will be at 6 p.m. on May 28, and Abbeville High’s will be at 7 p.m. May 29. If rain becomes a factor, both ceremonies would be moved to May 30, with Dixie seniors graduating at 10 a.m. and Abbeville at 7 p.m.
Fowler said details are forthcoming, particularly in regards to the number of guest tickets that students will receive. The district will limit the number of guests because of social distancing, which Fowler stressed is not optional. The ceremony will also be livestreamed.
Board member David Brooks said administrators should allow students to invite the maximum number of family members possible.
Fowler said traditions, such as senior day, will be incorporated into the ceremonies. Even though Fowler and administration and the schools’ principals cannot hand students their diplomas and shake their hands, she wants to do things “as close to normal as possible.”
Also at the meeting, the school board adopted the 2020 Census Resolution and approved administration recommendations for three continuing contracts, one annual contract and one induction contract. The board also approved the motion permitting Fowler to move toward a continuing resolution with the district’s current budget. If the board ultimately decides to pass a continuing resolution then they would operate under the current budget until the General Assembly passes a new budget for FY 2020-21.
Fowler also said there has been no update from the governor on filling the board seat that was vacated by Mark Peeler, or the cancellation of the referendum that was for the construction of a new countywide high school.
