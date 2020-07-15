You are the owner of this article.
Abbeville County school’s parent survey results favor face-to-face learning for the 2020-21 school year

Abbeville district office 8/9/19 (copy)
Abbeville County School District distributed a survey to parents on June 16 that asked them a series of questions related to their comfortability with bringing their children back to school for the 2020-21 academic year. The majority of parents favored face-to-face learning versus eLearning. 

 ALEKS GILBERT | INDEX-JOURNAL

Abbeville County parents’ results are in.

Out of the 2,091 total responses from parents, 42.5% of them indicated it was very important that students returned to face-to-face instruction versus eLearning, 29.3% believed it was just important and 21.4% percent thought it was not very important.

In terms of comfortability with their students returning to school, 37.1% of parents indicated that they were comfortable but only with significant safeguards in place, 29.9% said they were very comfortable, 29.2% were not comfortable even with significant safeguards in place and 3.7% do not plan on sending their child back to school.

Parents weighed in on how they preferred students returned to school, and 46.2% of them advocated for face-to-face learning even if masks are required, 20.7% wanted complete distance learning for all students and 33.2% preferred a hybrid of face-to-face and eLearning.

The survey also asked parents if they had internet compatibility with the use of a computer and 95.2% said they did.

The district said it will be following recommendations and suggested guidelines from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Education and its AccelerateED Task Force and stakeholder surveys and meetings.

The survey asked parents how nonessential, essential and critical some of the regulations and guidance that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are recommending.

In terms of social distancing, 700 parents answered very critical, 708 parents answered essential and 683 parents answered not essential.

Parents had the same three options when asked about how important it was to minimize student interactions with others and 707 of them answered very critical, 780 answered essential and 593 answered not essential.

Wearing masks and face coverings is a precaution a lot of people are indifferent about, and 883 parents feel that students wearing masks is not essential, while 594 answered essential and 615 answered very critical. In regards to the importance of staff wearing masks during school, 773 answered not essential, 629 answered essential and 689 answered very critical.

Having students and staff members’ temperatures checked daily is something parents thought was important, as 974 of them answered very critical, 786 answered essential and 331 answered not essential.

All in all, there was overwhelming support for requiring good hygiene and requiring those who are sick to stay home. There was also overwhelming support for not using common areas or having students assemble in groups.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

