Abbeville County School District introduces iTECH Academy as a virtual learning option

At the onset of the 2020-21 academic year, Abbeville County School District will be giving its students a completely virtual learning option with the introduction of iTECH Academy.
As part of a larger technology initiative, iTECH Academy will offer a complete online instructional program to students that will be taught by their teachers beginning in the fall, the district’s Facebook post said.
The post also said the district will be following the guidance set by the AccelerateED Task Force and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to determine the safest methods for reopening its schools.
Based on recent data provided by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the district will operate according to low, medium and high levels of risk. Low risk includes face-to-face instruction with a traditional schedule and safety precautions in place, medium risk includes a hybrid model with alternating face-to-face and eLearning and high risk includes eLearning and students being prohibited from entering the buildings.
Alternatively, parents will have the option to enroll their children in the iTECH Academy. Students participating in the program will remain enrolled in the district and be taught online by their teachers using devices provided by the district.
Parents and primary guardians will have to provide internet services for the student. Students in the program will be accountable for attendance, participation, completing assignments and demonstrating mastery of the content.
The iTECH Academy will not be like remote learning, which was implemented as an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools across the state in March. The program emerged because of feedback from parent surveys and school stakeholder meetings, the district’s post said.
“ACSD is committed to providing school choice options that meet the needs of our students and families,” Julie Fowler, the district’s superintendent, said. “iTECH is a great option for parents who have health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and for students who prefer working through an online platform knowing they will receive direct instruction from an ACSD teacher through a rigorous curriculum.”
Information on iTECH Academy, including enrollment procedures and answers to frequently asked questions, is available on the district’s website. Fowler said an announcement on more reopening plans and iTECH Academy will come next week. Parents and primary guardians who plan to enroll their child in the program need to complete an intent form by Thursday.
The form can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2Od7Ky6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.