Abbeville County School board votes to allow 10 attendees at regular meetings

School boards continue to prohibit the public from physically entering their regular meetings because COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
Since Abbeville’s COVID-19 cases are relatively low and declining, the school board unanimously voted to allow 10 attendees from the public to sit 6 feet apart in the board room in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
“In my opinion, the key would be to limit it to 10 and keep the social distancing guidelines in place,” Superintendent Mason Gary said.
The board will monitor how opening the meetings up to the public goes.
Gary also addressed the mask mandate that the state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman made last week. He received an email Monday from Spearman with details on the mask mandate. The email said students’ face coverings may be removed upon teacher or administrator direction while in the classroom or during special activities outside the classroom.
Before Spearman’s email Monday, Gary said he was concerned that students would be wearing face masks in classrooms all day. The clarification from the email gives the district and Gary leeway because once a student enters a room and is socially distanced, a teacher or administrator may allow them to remove their mask.
“As a state public school, we will follow the guidance as issued,” he said.
Matt Kimsey, director of technology, said 883 students enrolled in the iTECH academy. The projected enrollment was 2,800 students. The enrollment ended at midnight.
The district also unanimously approved a home-schooling application from a parent who is a product of home-schooling and has triplets. She wants to use the curriculum from when she was in school.
