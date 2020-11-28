Abbeville County readies for vaccines

Abbeville County health practitioners are ready to start a COVID-19 vaccination program. They just need the vaccine.
Several vaccines have undergone testing and pharmaceutical companies have reported effectiveness rates from a low of 70% to a high of 95%. Vaccines are expected to be released on an emergency use basis.
“We are going to follow CDC and DHEC protocols on who will be given the vaccine,” said Dr. Trey Moore, who is in charge of Abbeville Area Medical Center’s COVID response program. “The plan is to immunize health care workers first, then develop a list of patients to determine the most high-risk patients.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, populations for initial vaccinations include health care workers, other essential workers and people at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. The federal government is responsible for determining the amount of vaccine designated for each jurisdiction.
There are an estimated 10,000 patients in the Abbeville, Savannah Lakes and Due West offices. Moore said he anticipates about 1,000 people could be eligible to receive a vaccine.
Vaccines could be available in Abbeville County as early as the second week of December, he said. Depending on how much vaccine the hospital gets, medical staff could vaccinate most people by the end of the year.
Approval has been received to administer the vaccine at the hospital, the Due West and Savannah Lakes offices and the health center, Moore said. The center also has received permission from the state Department of Environment and Control that once phase II vaccine delivery begins, doses can be administered at the drive-thru clinic. There is no information on when phase II will begin.
Vaccines developed so far involve a two-shot program for the vaccine to be effective. Moore said patients will probably get a combination of emails, text messages and calls to come in for the second shot.
According to the CDC, the two doses of vaccines should be separated by 21 or 28 days. The second dose should be from the same manufacturer as the first dose.
No extra paperwork to get a vaccination will be necessary. People will need to sign a consent of administering form similar to the form for getting a flu shot, Moore said. People will need to bring insurance information. The federal government is providing the vaccine for free, but billing will be done for administering the vaccine.
The federal government will cover the cost of the vaccine, according to DHEC’s website. Health care providers may charge an office visit fee, or a fee to administer the vaccine. Health insurance might cover these fees. DHEC will work with state agencies to understand and address insurance-related barriers, and how to make the vaccine accessible at no cost to people without health insurance.{/span}
As of Nov. 20, Abbeville Area Medical Center had performed nearly 8,000 COVID-19 tests at the respiratory clinic and 9,500 tests in the hospital system, Moore said. The county has seen nearly 1,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The program is an effort by the whole organization. At the clinic levels, providers and medical assistance practitioners will participate, he said. For mass vaccination events, the center has a team of 8-10 people who will deliver the vaccines.
No need for help from local government agencies is anticipated. Moore said the governments were helpful in the crisis. The center worked with the National Guard and local law enforcement to help traffic flows at testing sites.
The Abbeville Sheriff’s Office is available to assist, Capt. Tripp Crosby said. It will address issues if they arise accordingly.
Preparation for a vaccination program includes the purchase of a freezer equipped to store vaccines that need to be stored in extreme cold, according to Meg Davis, marketing director for Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Moore said the freezer can reach minus 60 degrees Celsius.
The medical center is still following CDC guidelines on masking, Davis said.
The center’s guidelines promote washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol until they feel dry and maintaining at least a 6-foot distance from others.
The center has a COVID-19 screening line at 864-366-1770 that is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People who suspect they might have the coronavirus, or have worsening symptoms can call the number for information. They will be asked questions to see if they meet DHEC’s requirements for testing and given instructions.
“I will be one of the first people to get vaccinated,” Moore said. “I think it will be safe and effective. Ultimately, we have to make personal sacrifices to help restore the county and communities to life as it was before. People are scared and I understand the fear, I do, but sometimes you have to take a leap of faith forward in science.”
