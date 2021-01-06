Abbeville County eyes new emergency declaration amid spike in virus

There is no reason to panic in Abbeville, just be prepared.
A spike in COVID-19 cases is prompting the Abbeville County Council to consider declaring a state of emergency at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
The council did the same thing last year when it declared an emergency because of COVID-19, County Director David Garner said. The declaration was allowed to lapse.
Discussion will focus on whether the council should curtail operations of county facilities, what changes might be needed, and how to handle anticipated expenses from providing vaccinations and personal protection equipment, he said. This will be done to head off any potential spikes.
Officials have reported seeing a rise in COVID cases in the county. A big increase occurred after Thanksgiving across the state, not just in Abbeville, Garner said. In the next few days, the county might see a post-Christmas spike.
Many county employees were exposed over the holiday and are under quarantine.
"It’s kind of our daily life at this point, unfortunately," he said.
The county wants to keep operations the same and stay accessible to the public for as long as possible. Garner said he knows a lot of people have difficulties accessing county offices by phone and internet, although he encourages people to use them as much as possible to conduct business.
Garner said he is reluctant to immediately close county facilities, but will consider it if the resurgence gets worse.
As of Tuesday, Abbeville County had recorded 1,145 cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department and Health and Environmental Control.
A vaccination program has started in the county. Medical staff, health care workers and some public service officials, such as first responders, along with staff and residents of nursing homes and extended care facilities are among the first wave of people eligible to receive vaccines.
As of late December, up to 180 doses had been administered by Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Vaccines are available at each practice owned by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Dr. Trey Moore said.
Some people have taken a wait-and-see approach to the vaccine, Moore said. Many proceeded to receive the vaccine after seeing efficacy and safety data.
Garner said he will be a willing recipient of the vaccine, but said he won't consider getting vaccinated until he is assured that all first responders and health care workers receive vaccinations.
At least half of the county's first responders — firemen, police officers and EMS workers — have had vaccines made available to them, he said.
Other items on the agenda for Monday's meeting include:
- An ordinance to change the name of Starlite Ridge Drive to Tranquil Star Ridge Drive.
- A resolution to authorize the county director to enter into an agreement with Alliance Consulting Engineers for services related to development of a water and limited wastewater infrastructure evaluation and planning study.
- A resolution to modify appointments made by the council.
- Third reading of an ordinance to amend the county's zoning map for an 8.09-acre parcel of land between Highway 72 East and Mill Road North at the Greenwood County line from forest agricultural to general commercial.
- Have a public hearing and consider a resolution to adopt a hazard mitigation plan.
