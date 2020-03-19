When Abbeville County County declared a local state of emergency on Thursday, it was during one of the year's most-attended meetings — which took place online because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"A lot of people are panicking, but this is really just precautionary," County Councilman Harold Prince said before the vote, which took place one day after Abbeville County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
More than 70 people tuned in to the meeting hosted through the GoToMeeting app. Some members of council gathered in the same room while others called in from home. They voted unanimously to approve a motion declaring the state of emergency, which County Director David Garner said gives him and the county's emergency manager to make emergency purchases, limit county activity and adds flexibility to the county's capacity to respond to the virus' spread. This comes alongside the decision to restrict public access to any county facilities.
The emergency order is set to stay in effect for 60 days, and is open for renewal.
For the past 72-96 hours, county officials have been working to formulate a plan for providing continual service while preparing to have teleconferencing options for various staff purposes. Other than that, Garner said things are business as usual for county employees.
Late Wednesday night, officials with the hospital confirmed the state Department of Health and Environmental Control had reported a presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 from the hospital. It will take days to confirm the case with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of noon Thursday, Abbeville Area Medical Center had tested a total of 29 patients for COVID-19. The hospital said 10 were negative and one was positive, with the remainder still pending.
Starting at noon, all county offices and facilities will be closed to the public. People are encouraged to handle any business online, via email or through postal services or telephone.
"These plans are subject to change as the situation evolves," the release said. "County employees will still report to work under normal business hours unless otherwise noted. These measures are being implemented to mitigate the spread of the virus."
At AAMC, hospital staff attributes the first case's discovery to the aggressive detection of their fast track system, which moves patients with respiratory symptoms to a separate part of the hospital to isolate them. The hospital has a staffer dedicated to delivering tests directly to DHEC's lab in Columbia twice daily to help speed the process along.
"We knew we would begin to see cases of the virus, the question was when," said AAMC CEO Dean Turner. "We wanted to be proactive with our approach in order to protect our community as well as our staff."
The following changes will be made to county offices and facilities:
- Treasurer's office: Online payments can be made at abbevillecountysc.com/online-pay/. Phone payments can be made at 888-514-9834, employees can be reached at 864-366-5312 extension 58, or by fax at 864-366-8104.
- Tax assessor's office: Employees can be reached at 864-366-5312 extension 51 or by fax at 864-366-6632. Online forms found at abbevillecountysc.com/assessor/.
- Veterans affairs office: Employees can be reached at 864-366-2608 or by fax at 864-366-2625. More information at abbevillecountysc.com/veterans-affairs/ or at tmahaffey@abbevillecountysc.com
- Building and codes enforcement/planning and zoning: Permit applications found at abbevillecountysc.com/building-codes/ and processed online, by phone, fax or mail. Employees can be reached at 864-366-2400 extension 2224 or fax at 864-366-1802. Inspections will be conducted on a case-by-case basis. Anyone present for an inspection will complete a CDC-required screening process to make sure staff isn't exposed tot he virus. rmorton@abbevillecountysc.com
- Landfill and convenience centers: All convenience centers and the county landfill remain open to the public, subject to change.
- Voter registration office: People who want to file for candidacy can make an appointment with office employees. Before entering the building, guests will complete a screening for symptoms, and those exhibiting any symptoms will not be allowed to do business there. Appointments can be made at 864-366-2400 extension 53. klondon@abbevillecountysc.com
- Delinquent tax office: Online tax information can be found at abbevillecountysc.com/delinquent-tax-collector/ Delinquent taxes cannot be paid online or over the phone. Employees can be reached at 864-366-5312 extension 54, or by fax at 864-366-6631. dcoates@abbevillecountysc.com
- Auditor's office: Employees can be reached at 864-366-5312 extension 59 or by fax at 864-366-6632. ssimpson@abbevillecountysc.com
- Court system: For the clerk to court, call 864-366-5312 extension 55. For the magistrate's office, call 864-446-6500 extension 2435. For the probate office, call 864-366-5312 extension 62.
- Register of deeds office: Schedule an appointment with employees at 864-366-5312 extension 2203. When arriving at the building, there will be a phone number to call the building deputy on duty, and people will need to be screened for virus symptoms before entering.
- Sheriff's office/detention center: No reduction in services, but deputies will ask anyone able to step outside to do so to talk with them. Anyone able to conduct business with deputies over the phone is encouraged to call 864-446-6000. All visitation at the jail has been suspended.
- Rural fire and EMS: No reduction in services.
- Animal services: The animal shelter is closed to the public and all services suspended except animal bites or quarantine cases. Adoption services are available by appointment only, and one person will be allowed in at a time. Call 864-366-2403. jbridges@abbevillecountysc.com
- County library system: The county library and all branches will be closed. All related reading programs are suspended, and book returns will not be accepted for now, nor late fees charged.
