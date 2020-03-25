Abbeville County is making changes to some of its services to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.
All Abbeville County facilities are closed to the public. However, they are still available by phone and through their online services.
The Abbeville County Library is offering eCards that will provide access to online resources. To apply for an eCard, call 864-459-4009 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Abbeville County convenience centers have also changed its hours beginning on Monday, March 30. Those convenience centers will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.
County officials encourage residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to stay at home if possible.
