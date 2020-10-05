Abbeville city workers quarantined for possible COVID-19 infection

Four Abbeville City Hall workers are under quarantine after reporting possible COVID-19 infections.
Test results are expected Monday afternoon, City Manager Blake Stone said. No one has been hospitalized.
"This is really mostly a precautionary measure," he said.
City Hall remains open. A confirmed case of the novel coronavirus would require City Hall to be closed for two weeks, he said.
City officials received information about the possible infections on Thursday. Testing started Friday, Stone said. They have no information on where the infection came from.
At City Hall, masks are available, as well as hand sanitizers. Stickers are on the floor to encourage social distancing. Stone advised people to heed rules to prevent infection by COVID-19.
People still can conduct business with the city through the city government's website, he said, and they can drop off payments for city services.
