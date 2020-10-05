You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abbeville city workers no longer quarantined for possible COVID-19 infection

COVID-19
CDC illustration

Four Abbeville City Hall workers are free from quarantine after test results indicated they did not have COVID-19 infections.

 No one had been hospitalized, City Manager Blake Stone said.

"This is really mostly a precautionary measure," he said early Monday.

City Hall remained open while city staff awaited test results.

City officials received information about the possible infections on Thursday. Testing started Friday, Stone said. They have no information on where the infection came from.

At City Hall, masks are available, as well as hand sanitizers. Stickers are on the floor to encourage social distancing. Stone advised people to heed rules to prevent infection by COVID-19.

People still can conduct business at City Hall as normal, through the city government's website, he said, or they can drop off payments for city services.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Abbeville city workers no longer quarantined for possible COVID-19 infection

Abbeville city workers no longer quarantined for possible COVID-19 infection

Four Abbeville City Hall workers are free from quarantine after test results indicated they did not have COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 11th confirmed virus death; Greenwood County adds 23 cases

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 11th confirmed virus death; Greenwood County adds 23 cases

State health officials reported 619 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 12 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

COVID-19 update: SC records 649 new cases; Laurens County sees 55th confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: SC records 649 new cases; Laurens County sees 55th confirmed virus death

State health officials reported 649 new confirmed cases and 32 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 31 additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.

+3
Greenwood restaurateurs react to McMaster loosening restrictions

Greenwood restaurateurs react to McMaster loosening restrictions

When Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday he would be lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants. Friday, he followed through with an executive order.

COVID-19 update: Delayed reports add nearly 1,500 positive results

COVID-19 update: Delayed reports add nearly 1,500 positive results

State health officials discovered nearly 1,500 new positive test results out of close to 24,000 total delayed test results caused by a system update. Those results were from Sept. 24 through Friday.

+3
Burton Center working to keep clients safe during uncertain times

Burton Center working to keep clients safe during uncertain times

More than 170 people rely on the work and services provided to them by the Burton Center, and no one is more keenly aware of this figure than Executive Director Laurie Cordell.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home