Abbeville city workers no longer quarantined for possible COVID-19 infection

Four Abbeville City Hall workers are free from quarantine after test results indicated they did not have COVID-19 infections.
No one had been hospitalized, City Manager Blake Stone said.
"This is really mostly a precautionary measure," he said early Monday.
City Hall remained open while city staff awaited test results.
City officials received information about the possible infections on Thursday. Testing started Friday, Stone said. They have no information on where the infection came from.
At City Hall, masks are available, as well as hand sanitizers. Stickers are on the floor to encourage social distancing. Stone advised people to heed rules to prevent infection by COVID-19.
People still can conduct business at City Hall as normal, through the city government's website, he said, or they can drop off payments for city services.
