Abbeville adopts mask ordinance encouraging face coverings

Nobody has ever said they like wearing a mask.
It is, however, an effective means of preventing COVID-19, according to experts. That is one of the reasons the Abbeville City Council approved a mask resolution that will stay in effect until March 26 at a special meeting on Tuesday. The measure passed in a 4-2 vote.
The resolution cites masks as a non-intrusive way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It goes on to say that masking, combined with social distancing, avoiding crowds and frequent hand washing, is crucial to reduce illness and hospitalization.
Wearing a mask is not mandatory, Mayor Trey Edwards said Friday. The resolution is just recommending that people wear masks and aims to raise awareness. The council will have to “play it by ear” and see if mask use flattens the curve.
Abbeville Area Medical Center board member Sharon Norryce and CEO Cindy Buck talked to the council before the vote. Since March 12, 2020, the center has tested more than 22,000 people, with an overall positive rate of 20%. In recent weeks, that percentage has climbed as high as 27%, Buck said.
Councilmember Benji Greeson was one of the people who voted against the resolution. He said he did so because it doesn’t solve anything. It’s basically just reiterating what Gov. Henry McMaster has had in place since last March
“We can’t legislate COVID to disappear, or I’d be one of the first people with my hand raised to make that happen,” he said. “The only thing I’ve really heard from my constituents about the virus is that the majority are vehemently against a mandatory mask ordinance,” Greeson said. “Of all of the calls and emails I received, there was only one person who was for it. I think everyone knows the rules, and they feel as if they don’t need to be mandated by law to comply.”
Two concerns raised by Edwards is the supply of vaccine and the availability of hospital beds. Local doctors are supposed to get 1,000 doses of vaccine each week. Last week, they only got 140 vaccine doses.
If cases of COVID-19 keep rising, the hospital might be overwhelmed. They’ll be in the same position as other hospitals: They might not have room for patients, he said.
“Currently, we are not receiving enough vaccine to meet the demand, which will continue to be very large for some time,” said Meg Davis, Marketing/Foundation/Volunteer Services Director for Abbeville Area Medical Center. “We receive notification about our possible allocation the Thursday prior to the next week, but it is subject to change. This makes it difficult to appropriately schedule.”
Vaccines are available by appointment only — no walk-ins, at a standalone vaccination clinic located behind the Abbeville Area Healthcare Center, Due West Family Medicine and Savannah Lakes Family Medicine, she said.
“We have also partnered with Carolina Health Centers for an event to administer vaccine that they have been allocated,” Davis said.
The four clinics have administered almost 1,800 first doses and 278 second doses. Those vaccinated are from various counties, not just Abbeville, she said.
The community has been receptive to the vaccine and the center has had a large demand for appointments, Davis said. Those who have received it from one of the clinics have been pleased with the efficient service.
Health officials are concerned about “mask fatigue,” she said. “To slow the spread of the virus it is important to wear a mask even after being vaccinated because we still do not know enough about whether or not someone who is vaccinated can still spread the disease.”
Edwards and Greeson lauded the medical center and its staff for the work on COVID-19.
The medical center has done an amazing job of reaching out to officials and making themselves available to businesses and providing information, Edwards said. They are a good group of people.
Local efforts to fight the virus have been as good as one could expect, Greeson said.
“We went from knowing nothing about this new virus, to having free drive-thru testing clinics, and now the vaccine roll-out,” he said.
“When you’re dealing with the unknown, it’s hard to gauge a success or failure rate, because there’s nothing to compare it to. We’re the first generation in over 100 years to deal with a sweeping pandemic.”
