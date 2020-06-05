AAMC tests more than 600 for COVID-19 at local clinic

I had heard the COVID-19 swab test was pretty uncomfortable.
In fact, I had heard it described as having someone “scramble your brain.” In reality, the process was completely painless — and that applies to more than the swab they put up my nose.
With the novel coronavirus still spreading through communities globally, state health departments are pushing for more testing as time goes on. South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control has a goal to test at least 2% of the state’s population each month, a goal it surpassed in May.
The key to reaching and beating that goal, medical professionals have said, is expanding the areas where testing is readily available. On Thursday, the Abbeville Area Medical Center hosted a free testing clinic at Long Cane Primary School, in conjunction with DHEC officials. Anyone who wanted to be tested, regardless of whether they were showing symptoms, was invited to come out and get tested for free.
“This is a valuable public health resource so we can obtain accurate data on our COVID cases,” said Amanda Morgan, AAMC Community Health Specialist. “The mobile clinics eliminate the socioeconomic barrier that would keep anyone from getting tested.”
I haven’t had any symptoms, but just by doing my job, I’d been around a lot of people in the past two weeks. I’ve done my best to always wear a mask when leaving home, to respect social distancing protocols and to wash my hands, but the reality is that I could have come in contact with any number of people who are infected with the virus but aren’t showing symptoms.
I don’t want to risk infecting others if I managed to get COVID-19 and remain asymptomatic, and the only way to know for sure if I have the virus is to get tested.
“Before today we didn’t have any idea of how many positives and negatives were in our community,” said Dr. Trey Moore, AAAMC family medicine physician. “With the information we are gathering from this clinic, we will be able to better guide our religious organizations and community groups on how to safely reopen.”
So I drove from my apartment in Greenwood out to Long Cane, and the whole process took about five minutes. A trio of camo-clad National Guard members waved me through, and I flagged down the staff to let them know I was a reporter who would write about getting the test done. I also decided to record myself through the process — check out the video if you want to see my eyes roll to the back of my skull during the swab.
After some basic paperwork of jotting down my personal information, AAMC’s Gregg Holtzclaw asked me if I had traveled abroad, been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or exhibited any of a number of symptoms. I’ve had a dry cough lately, but nothing severe.
After that, Holtzclaw pointed me down the school’s driveway to another tent, where medical staff in full protective gear came to my car window, confirmed my identity, and then swabbed me.
The swab, which looks just like a long cotton swab, did go deeper into my nose than expected. Even watching my own video, I was surprised by how long my eyes rolled back and fluttered at the discomfort — but it only lasted a couple of seconds, and the feeling was gone almost immediately after she removed the swab.
That was it. The swab was placed into a sample tube and was prepared to get shipped off to DHEC’s testing lab. In 48-72 hours, I’ll know whether I have COVID-19.
Now, that won’t tell me whether I’ve had COVID-19 in the past and have already recovered from it. Nor will these results, no matter the outcome, protect me from getting sick in the future. But what it will give me is information that I can use to make responsible choices about where I go and what I do.
Meg Davis, AAMC’s marketing, foundation and volunteer services director, said I’m one of more than 600 people who got tested Thursday. That’s more than 600 people who will have the peace of mind of knowing, one way or another, where they stand, and who can stay at home if they find out they’re sick.
AAMC is working to provide COVID-19 testing at area employers upon request, through its Direct Health Industrial Medicine Program.
