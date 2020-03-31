Abbeville has its fourth positive COVID-19 case, with another patient at the Abbeville Area Medical Center testing positive as of Tuesday.
Meg Davis, the hospital's director of marketing, foundation and volunteer services said as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, AAMC tested a total of 138 people. Of those tests, 98 have been negative, 27 are pending and the hospital was reporting one new positive result.
Davis confirmed the newest case was from Abbeville County, marking the county's fourth positive. The remaining positive results AAMC had tested are patients from other counties, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting totals daily by county of residence.
