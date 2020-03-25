Abbeville Area Medical Center reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, after the U.S. total reached more than 50,000 cases.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Abbeville’s hospital had performed 78 COVID-19 tests, with 54 testing negative, 20 pending and four total positives, including the two newest cases. AAMC’s Marketing, Foundation and Volunteer Services Director Meg Davis said she was unable to release any additional information about the newest patients to test positive.
To get tested, patients still have to be screened first to see if they qualify. Dr. Matthew Logan at Self Regional Medical Center said when the hospital began testing, the screening process involved asking questions to see whether a patient had a fever, coughing or shortness of breath and had recently traveled to a country affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
“At first when we started that would have meant travel to places like Italy, China or sometimes the harder-hit places in the U.S.,” Logan said. “Now the criteria no longer has that travel requirement.”
So why can’t everyone who feels sick get tested?
There are a few reasons. The test is most sensitive when the patient is exhibiting symptoms consistent with the illness, Logan said. Testing people who aren’t showing symptoms has a higher likelihood of producing a false negative. Even for people who are symptomatic, Logan said the test is about 60-70% sensitive, so a negative result doesn’t necessarily mean the patient doesn’t have the virus.
“That’s why people who have the symptoms should be staying at home and self-isolating, anyways,” he said.
Self CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer said another reason screening is required is because demand for the tests is incredibly high, so health care workers have to prioritize people who are most likely to be sick, which means people who have the symptoms. Tests are scarce across the country, and the Lakelands is no exception.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Self’s staff had submitted 268 samples for testing, with no new positive results to announce, said Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mark Hyatt.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s testing lab, along with private labs such as LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are overwhelmed with tests coming in, Pfeiffer said. Self primarily has used Quest to help process some of the samples gathered at the hospital’s drive-through swabbing site. Private labs have been required to report any positive results to DHEC, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the hospital, and Pfeiffer said Self is required to report its positive tests as well. A representative of the state’s emergency response team joint information center said following President Donald Trump’s order this week, private labs are also being required to report negative tests to DHEC.
In general, tests have been taking two to five days to get results, but Logan said some have taken longer. The high volume of tests being sent to labs can cause delays, but Self is trying to get their hands on a test developed by Cepheid that can produce results within 45 minutes. The joint information center representative said DHEC’s lab is completing tests for more than 300 patients a day, and are working extended hours seven days a week.
“We have ordered this, however, we’re like everyone else in the country: We’re in the queue,” Logan said.
He said he expects the hospital could get these new tests sometime in mid-April.
In the meantime, Logan and Pfeiffer stressed how important it is that people continue practicing social distancing, staying at home, washing their hands and avoiding unnecessary face-touching. The situation is fluid, Pfeiffer said, but if we get overconfident and let our guard down, we’ll see a sharp rise in case numbers. The way to keep that curve flat, he said, is to keep following those preventative guidelines.
A DHEC consultant shared a similar urging in a news release from the agency Wednesday afternoon and explained a shift in the state’s strategy for responding to positive tests.
“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”
