Abbeville's front-liners in dealing with the coronavirus are in urgent need of protective gear to keep them safe from the fast-spreading respiratory virus.
Abbeville Area Medical Center officials posted a plea to Facebook Wednesday morning asking for the community to donate self-contained HEPA filtration units and all types of protective masks — n95, surgical masks, full and half-face shields, respirators and more.
"Many area construction companies and other industries use the HEPA units," the post said. "We would like to borrow as many as we can find if all possible."
No donation is too small, and anyone seeking to donate may call 864-366-3364 or email mdavis@abbevilleareamc.com.
