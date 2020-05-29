AAMC hosts free testing event, expands telemedicine services

People in the Abbeville area will have the chance to get tested for COVID-19 for free, courtesy of an upcoming Abbeville Area Medical Center mobile testing event.
Hospital staff will be joined by officials from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Long Cane Primary School for the testing event, according to a news release from the hospital. The school can be found at 815 E. Greenwood St.
"We had been receiving calls with questions regarding the safety of opening churches as well as attending graduations and other large events," Dr. Trey Moore of Abbeville Area Healthcare Center said. "We felt that hosting a mobile event open to anyone who wanted to be tested would help us gather important data about our community and COVID-19's impact."
Anyone can be tested, regardless of where they live or whether they have symptoms of COVID-19. The tests are free, and the people coming to be tested will be swabbed without leaving their cars. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.
For information on the mobile testing event, call AAMC's COVID-19 hotline at 864-366-1770.
In another news release, AAMC announced its physician network practices are expanding telemedicine services. Patients of Due West Family Medicine, the Healthcare Center and Savannah Lakes Family Medicine can have some medical concerns addressed from home if they have a computer, phone or some other device with a camera and access to the internet.
"We knew that many people were afraid to come to the hospital or practices due to the COVID-19 illness," AAMC CEO Dean Turner said. "We didn't want people to avoid getting their healthcare needs addressed when many could be handled remotely by telemedicine."
Routine follow-ups, annual checkups, medication monitoring visits and the discussion of test results can all be handled remotely, as can behavioral health counseling and therapy.
To schedule a telemedicine visit, call the practice and request an appointment, the release said. If telehealth is appropriate to address the concern, the patient will receive an email or text message prior to their appointment with a link that opens a secure website portal. After typing in their name, the patient waits for the clinician to start the visit.
Telehealth isn't intended for emergencies, and patients needing emergency care should call 911.
To set up an appointment, call Due West Family Medicine at 864-379-2345, the Healthcare Center at 864-366-9681, Savannah Lakes Family Medicine at 864-391-2025 or Health Related Home Care at 864-366-9151.
