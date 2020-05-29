You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

AAMC hosts free testing event, expands telemedicine services

AAMC 01

Dr. Blake Hodges, family medicine physician at the Healthcare Center, demonstrates how easy telemedicine visits can be with a staff member, Valencia Mattison.

 SUBMITTED

People in the Abbeville area will have the chance to get tested for COVID-19 for free, courtesy of an upcoming Abbeville Area Medical Center mobile testing event.

Hospital staff will be joined by officials from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Long Cane Primary School for the testing event, according to a news release from the hospital. The school can be found at 815 E. Greenwood St.

"We had been receiving calls with questions regarding the safety of opening churches as well as attending graduations and other large events," Dr. Trey Moore of Abbeville Area Healthcare Center said. "We felt that hosting a mobile event open to anyone who wanted to be tested would help us gather important data about our community and COVID-19's impact."

Anyone can be tested, regardless of where they live or whether they have symptoms of COVID-19. The tests are free, and the people coming to be tested will be swabbed without leaving their cars. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.

For information on the mobile testing event, call AAMC's COVID-19 hotline at 864-366-1770.

In another news release, AAMC announced its physician network practices are expanding telemedicine services. Patients of Due West Family Medicine, the Healthcare Center and Savannah Lakes Family Medicine can have some medical concerns addressed from home if they have a computer, phone or some other device with a camera and access to the internet.

"We knew that many people were afraid to come to the hospital or practices due to the COVID-19 illness," AAMC CEO Dean Turner said. "We didn't want people to avoid getting their healthcare needs addressed when many could be handled remotely by telemedicine."

Routine follow-ups, annual checkups, medication monitoring visits and the discussion of test results can all be handled remotely, as can behavioral health counseling and therapy.

To schedule a telemedicine visit, call the practice and request an appointment, the release said. If telehealth is appropriate to address the concern, the patient will receive an email or text message prior to their appointment with a link that opens a secure website portal. After typing in their name, the patient waits for the clinician to start the visit.

Telehealth isn't intended for emergencies, and patients needing emergency care should call 911.

To set up an appointment, call Due West Family Medicine at 864-379-2345, the Healthcare Center at 864-366-9681, Savannah Lakes Family Medicine at 864-391-2025 or Health Related Home Care at 864-366-9151.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

AAMC hosts free testing event, expands telemedicine services

AAMC hosts free testing event, expands telemedicine services

People in the Abbeville area will have the chance to get tested for COVID-19 for free, courtesy of an upcoming Abbeville Area Medical Center mobile testing event.

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Saluda, Laurens counties; SC sets new case record

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Saluda, Laurens counties; SC sets new case record

South Carolina added 331 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest single-day number of new cases to date — and reported 13 more deaths associated with the respiratory virus.

Magnolia Manor reports nine more cases of COVID-19, now has 61 cases in total

Magnolia Manor reports nine more cases of COVID-19, now has 61 cases in total

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported nine additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the facility's total to 61 confirmed cases.

Greenwood CPW to resume disconnections for lack of payment

Greenwood CPW to resume disconnections for lack of payment

Greenwood CPW is set to end its temporary policy of not disconnecting service because of lack of payment. This policy will end June 8.

SCHSL directs schools to follow district lead on summer workouts

SCHSL directs schools to follow district lead on summer workouts

The South Carolina High School League sent a memo to member schools Thursday afternoon informing them that summer workouts for fall sports will be allowed.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 17 cases

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 17 cases

Greenwood County recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — its highest single-day tally to date — while Laurens County had three new cases and Abbeville County and Saluda County each saw two.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home