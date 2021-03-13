A weight lifted: Self vaccinates teachers

Julia McClanahan said she felt like a weight was lifted now that she had her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“I feel safer returning to work now,” McClanahan said.
McClanahan, who teaches art at Brewer Middle School, was able to get vaccinated after phase 1b of the vaccine distribution opened on March 8.
Greenwood County School District 50 partnered with Self Regional Healthcare to get its teachers vaccinated.
Friday was an online learning day in the district, which allowed teachers time to get the vaccine.
Self had 1,400 people scheduled to be vaccinated Friday, and it went smoothly, McClanahan said.
“Self made it so quick and easy,” McClanahan said. “Like a well-oiled machine.”
Dr. Matthew Logan, Self’s chief medical officer, said Self could vaccinate more people if it had more doses of the vaccine.
“That’s the limiting factor right now,” Logan said. “I hope more vaccines get distributed to South Carolina so we can continue to vaccinate more people.”
Stephanie Smith, vaccine coordinator at Self, said she is glad to see people being vaccinated.
“All we’ve seen this past year, this gives us hope,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.