A Ware Shoals High School senior’s graduation banner sticks out from the rest

Graduation banners of Ware Shoals High seniors are spread six feet apart along the chain-link fence in front of the school. One banner will look a little bit different than the others that surround it.
The banner has a hand-drawn portrait, a drawing of a box of French fries and Jaylee Riley’s name on a white sheet of poster paper. Abby Pilgrim, Kade Pilgrim, Madison Harris and Channing Smith made their friend a banner because her original one was stolen. Kade, Madison and Channing are seniors who will be graduating alongside Riley, and Abby is a former student who has known Riley since they were little.
“It’s very disappointing that it was taken, but so uplifting how our students responded ... out of love and care for their classmate and friend,” said Fay Sprouse, Greenwood County School District 51 superintendent.
Paul Anderson, principal of Ware Shoals High School, put out a plea on Facebook to find Riley’s lost graduation banner. He initially thought the heavy winds from a storm might have blown some banners off of the fence, but upon further inspection, he noticed that Riley’s banner was the only one missing.
Retrieving the banner would be an impossible task, and Anderson even filed a report with police that has not yielded anything substantial. As word got around that Riley’s banner was missing, her friends called her for permission to make a replacement banner to put on the fence. She agreed, and now her banner sticks out from the rest.
Anderson is having another banner made for Riley, but if it were up to him, he would leave her new banner out there because it shows how much the students really care about one another.
“This particular class, they’re one of the closer-knit groups that I’ve had in the last 10 or 11 years, and I think that’s shown by what they did for Jaylee on the front fence,” he said. “That’s pretty amazing.”
Anderson understands the class of 2020 has lost out on a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he and faculty are trying to do little things, such as the graduation banners, for the students because they missed a big chunk of their senior year — especially senior athletes, who have their banners on the fence around the softball field.
Having a traditional graduation is another thing Anderson and faculty are planning for seniors. Ware Shoals High’s graduation will be at 10 a.m. May 28 at Lou Brissie Field in Riegel Stadium. Graduates will be on the field between the home plate and pitcher’s mound.
“We’re going to make it like it’s a baseball game,” Anderson said. “We’re going to have the field lined off, bases out and we’re going to leave the soccer goals up so it’s sort of a tribute to spring sports. It’ll be a neat place.”
The graduation will be livestreamed on the high school’s Facebook page and a copy of it will be made so families and supporters of the graduates can watch the ceremony at their convenience.
One of the biggest things Anderson will miss, because of social distancing guidelines created by the state Department of Education, is giving handshakes and hugs to the seniors.
“We’re going to do as much as we can for them,” he said.
