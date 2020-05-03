A need to feed: Restaurants, others provide meals to first responders

James Workman, owner of S&S Restaurant, had an idea for honoring first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He knew just who to call to make it happen.
“He (James) asked me to help facilitate it, so here I am,” said Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs. “We’ve got numbers for all our first responders, so they’ll come pick their food up. As for the hospital, we’re going to serve them their food for all three shifts.”
Childs said she leaped at the chance to feed first responders Saturday at Magnolia Park because they “go through so much, and much of the time they are forgotten about or are not even thought about,” she said. “We felt the need to do something tangible for them.”
For Jamie Workman, son of James and owner of Smokin’ The City BBQ, it was a special opportunity to work with his father.
“My dad and I thought it would be a good idea to give back to the first responders,” said Jamie, who proudly touted his pulled pork. “We’ve always been around doing things for people, especially my dad. Anytime he saw fit that he could give back, he always did so.
“What brought me into this is that I’ve only been in business for about two years. I saw the perfect opportunity to team with dad for the first time.”
Jamie didn’t hesitate when his father asked him to assist.
“We both always try to give and help people,” Jamie said. “It’s always better to give than to receive, and you get your blessings back that way. With the coronavirus and everything, we know the frontline workers and the essential workers know the risk. We need to show one another appreciation. I know all the first responders will be greatly appreciative.”
The Rev. James Bruce, pastor of Main Street United Methodist Church, blessed the meals.
“I just appreciate the sacrifice of the first responders as they put their lives on the line — much after the example of Christ — in order to help the community, and I want to be able to give back to them,” Bruce said.
The Rev. Jerry Brown, pastor of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, gave the opening prayer for all the first responders, which included law enforcement officers, firemen and emergency room staff.
“This is a worthy cause, and our first responders are going above and beyond to watch over and protect us,” Brown said. “I don’t think they get the attention or notoriety they should get. You know, we call them and we expect them to come. They make sacrifices daily to watch over us. So, they are an important part of this community, and we want them to know that we love and appreciate them and the work that they do day in and day out.”
Childs’ efforts to persuade people to join her in acts of kindness carry weight.
“Ms. Childs asked me to come out and help participate by serving food, so I was obviously grateful for her to ask me to come help and want to show our support for the first responders as they’re working, not only through COVID, but through their normal duties,” said Toby Chappell, Greenwood County manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.