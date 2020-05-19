You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

‘A holding pattern’: D50 gives updates on graduation, current state of SC schools

  • By JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE jlimehouse@indexjournal.com
Glenn.Steve - Headshot.JPG

STEVE GLENN

Steve Glenn, Greenwood County School District superintendent, said the current plan is for students to go back to school Aug. 18 and for the 2020-21 academic year to be run on a traditional calendar. The only caveat to the plan is it is dependent upon Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders, which have not been announced.

“We don’t really have any updates other than speculation,” Glenn said. “We’re sitting in a holding pattern.”

Glenn did talk about the district’s confirmed plans, particularly for graduation. He said both Emerald and Greenwood high schools will have their graduations. Emerald’s will be at 9 a.m. May 28 at Frank Hill Football Stadium and Greenwood’s will be at 9 a.m. May 29 at J.W. Babb Football Stadium.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. for both ceremonies, and all attendees will have to go through metal detectors. Seating will be marked off in six-foot increments to monitor social distancing during the ceremonies.

Glenn announced that parents, students and residents can call all schools in the district Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon to make appointments to get anything they might need from inside of the school.

While giving his superintendent’s report, Glenn praised WCFiber for providing hotspots in the district’s attendance zones, and Publix for donating bags for students to put items in that they left at school.

Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, gave a financial update for this year and next year. So far, the district has expended $57,695,550 of its $75,330,000 budget. He said the district has also seen a little bit of savings because schools have not been open, but some of that money has gone toward graduation.

“For the most part, this year again still looks like a pretty good year for us as a district,” he said.

For the 2020-21 school year, Smith said he has no idea how it looks because it will be dependent on the state budget, which will be decided on in September. He recommended the board approve a continuing resolution so the district will begin next year operating on its 2019-20 budget.

“We thought this would be the best route for us,” he said.

The board adopted the continuing resolution, and the 2020-21 Student Rights and Responsibilities. Gerald Witt, assistant superintendent for administration, described the recommendations as the “do’s and don’ts for students in the district.” The recommendations will also affect how school administration responds to particular behaviors.

Witt also announced there will be no fee for technology use during the 2020-21 school year.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Greenwood County Library, branch libraries open

Greenwood County Library, branch libraries open

It wasn’t just barbershops and gyms that opened back up on Monday. Greenwood County Library and its branch libraries in Ninety Six and Ware Shoals also reopened to the public.

‘A holding pattern’: D50 gives updates on graduation, current state of SC schools

‘A holding pattern’: D50 gives updates on graduation, current state of SC schools

Steve Glenn, Greenwood County School District superintendent, said the current plan is for students to go back to school Aug. 18 and for the 2020-21 academic year to be run on a traditional calendar. The only caveat to the plan is it is dependent upon Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders, which have…

Updated
+5
Virus means no fall break as shaggy in SC return to barbers

Virus means no fall break as shaggy in SC return to barbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina's major universities has a back-to-campus plan that cancels fall break next semester and ends in-person classes before Thanksgiving to avoid getting caught in a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Updated
+5
Me and we: Individual rights, common good and coronavirus

Me and we: Individual rights, common good and coronavirus

We, the people. But individual rights. The common good. But don’t tread on me. Form a more perfect union and promote the general welfare. But secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.

COVID-19 update: 3 more test positive in Lakelands; SC adds 126 cases, six deaths to tallies

COVID-19 update: 3 more test positive in Lakelands; SC adds 126 cases, six deaths to tallies

Three Lakelands residents were among 126 new patients to test positive for COVID-19, state health officials said Monday, while six more South Carolinians died of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Free testing clinics planned in Lakelands

Free testing clinics planned in Lakelands

State health officials have announced four more free COVID-19 testing clinics in the Lakelands in the coming weeks:

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home