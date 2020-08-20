You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6th annual GGUM Music for Ministry is going virtual Aug. 29 on YouTube

Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s major fundraiser, Music for Ministry, is going virtual for its concerts and silent auction.

It kicks off 7 p.m. Aug. 29 with a concert by acoustic Christian band Crown of Thorns. It will be online via YouTube at Tun2UnitedMinistry.

Crown of Thorns shares a love of God through music and books its concerts free of charge, according to band member Rick Dettmann. The band features Dettmann on guitar, with vocals, harmony and accompaniment by Hannah Horton and Taylor Taylor.

“Crown of Thorns formed about six years ago,” Dettmann said. “I was a traveling and touring musician in the ’70s and had 42 songs published in Nashville. ... It was 38 years before I set foot in a church. I had a heart attack in 2013, and I made a deal with God that if I could get through that, I would trade my talents to praise Him.”

Dettmann, 70, said the band is blessed to be able to travel all across North and South Carolina and Georgia to perform for church concerts, ministerial gatherings and Christmas shows.

Crown of Thorns recorded its Music for Ministry YouTube channel concert Aug. 13 at the Greenwood church campus for NewSpring. That church campus is serving as a site for the Music for Ministry concerts to be filmed.

Watch more prerecorded mini-concerts on the YouTube channel Tun2UnitedMinistry the fourth Thursday of the month, with the exception of November and December. November and December concerts will be on the third Thursday of the month.

“We do music that’s quiet and pretty and we don’t charge, but we do accept love offerings,” Dettmann said. “The sound that the three of us get is just beautiful. We are thrilled to be able to do this for Greater Greenwood United Ministry because it does such wonderful work.”

At 7 p.m. Sept. 24, look for concerts from the Mt. Olive Baptist Church worship and praise dance teams as well as a concert by Legacy City Church.

Pastor Adrian Wideman of Mt. Olive Baptist Church outside Ninety Six says Music for Ministry is a highlight of the year for his worship and praise dance teams.

“We are excited the show will go on,” Wideman said. “This shows that what God has ordained, no man, no pandemic or any obstacle can stop it.”

Concerts are not all. Check out the Music for Ministry virtual silent auction, beginning Nov. 22. The silent auction will be open for bidding for four weeks. Details are to be announced.

This will be the sixth annual Music for Ministry concert and silent auction. Proceeds support GGUM, a nonprofit that assists Greenwood residents in crisis.

The ministry, at 1404 Edgefield St. in Greenwood, provides a free medical and dental clinic, job and budget coaching and financial assistance, to avoid eviction and utility disconnection, among other services. Call 864-942-0500 for information.

Rosemary Bell, GGUM executive director and Terry Lewis, a Music for Ministry subcommittee member, said organizers were adamant about not skipping a fundraiser year because of COVID-19.

“This fundraiser has just built on success, success, success every year,” Bell said. “Money raised is critical for our programs. ... Crown of Thorns is our featured group, but we are also highlighting talent from Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s partner churches. ... We have about 64 Christian churches who support us financially, especially our crisis ministry.”

With the online format, Lewis said GGUM can share with concert viewers and fundraiser contributors about what the nonprofit has been doing, including distributing food to people in need during COVID-19, and increasing numbers of patients now seeking health care through GGUM’s clinics.

“COVID is here, but our mission has not stopped and we have not closed,” Lewis said. “Patients and clients need us more than ever. ... What had been a one-day concert and auction will now go on for several months. It’s kind of been a blessing in disguise to go virtual with this fundraising. We might create more awareness among more people.”

Some choirs from GGUM’s supporting churches are considering singing Christmas music, Bell said.

“People really need something positive and hopeful,” Bell said.

Stay up-to-date on happenings through the Greater Greenwood United Ministry Facebook page, Twitter and GGUM’s website: greatergreenwoodunitedministry.org.

Save the date: Music for Ministry 2021 is slated for Aug. 28.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-992-8934.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+3
6th annual GGUM Music for Ministry is going virtual Aug. 29 on YouTube

6th annual GGUM Music for Ministry is going virtual Aug. 29 on YouTube

Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s major fundraiser, Music for Ministry, is going virtual for its concerts and silent auction.

Self readies for a likely second ICU expansion

Self readies for a likely second ICU expansion

Self’s ICU might need to expand again soon, as hospital officials keep an eye on increased hospitalization volumes from COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 18th confirmed death as SC new cases continue decline

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 18th confirmed death as SC new cases continue decline

Greenwood County recorded another confirmed COVID-19 death in Wednesday's update, increasing the county's tally to 18.

McCormick County Council approves mask mandate

McCormick County Council approves mask mandate

When it came to COVID-19, McCormick County maintained its place at the bottom of the list for cases per capita for months.

COVID-19 update: Lakelands records 4 deaths as new case slide continues

COVID-19 update: Lakelands records 4 deaths as new case slide continues

As the state continued its monthlong decline in new cases, the Lakelands recorded three confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one death likely from the virus on Tuesday.

Volunteers staff the Greenwood Soup Kitchen six days a week to feed the hungry

Volunteers staff the Greenwood Soup Kitchen six days a week to feed the hungry

Greenwood Soup Kitchen is staffed entirely by volunteers six days a week. Volunteer numbers have been declining since March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. More are needed immediately.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home