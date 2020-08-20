6th annual GGUM Music for Ministry is going virtual Aug. 29 on YouTube

Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s major fundraiser, Music for Ministry, is going virtual for its concerts and silent auction.
It kicks off 7 p.m. Aug. 29 with a concert by acoustic Christian band Crown of Thorns. It will be online via YouTube at Tun2UnitedMinistry.
Crown of Thorns shares a love of God through music and books its concerts free of charge, according to band member Rick Dettmann. The band features Dettmann on guitar, with vocals, harmony and accompaniment by Hannah Horton and Taylor Taylor.
“Crown of Thorns formed about six years ago,” Dettmann said. “I was a traveling and touring musician in the ’70s and had 42 songs published in Nashville. ... It was 38 years before I set foot in a church. I had a heart attack in 2013, and I made a deal with God that if I could get through that, I would trade my talents to praise Him.”
Dettmann, 70, said the band is blessed to be able to travel all across North and South Carolina and Georgia to perform for church concerts, ministerial gatherings and Christmas shows.
Crown of Thorns recorded its Music for Ministry YouTube channel concert Aug. 13 at the Greenwood church campus for NewSpring. That church campus is serving as a site for the Music for Ministry concerts to be filmed.
Watch more prerecorded mini-concerts on the YouTube channel Tun2UnitedMinistry the fourth Thursday of the month, with the exception of November and December. November and December concerts will be on the third Thursday of the month.
“We do music that’s quiet and pretty and we don’t charge, but we do accept love offerings,” Dettmann said. “The sound that the three of us get is just beautiful. We are thrilled to be able to do this for Greater Greenwood United Ministry because it does such wonderful work.”
At 7 p.m. Sept. 24, look for concerts from the Mt. Olive Baptist Church worship and praise dance teams as well as a concert by Legacy City Church.
Pastor Adrian Wideman of Mt. Olive Baptist Church outside Ninety Six says Music for Ministry is a highlight of the year for his worship and praise dance teams.
“We are excited the show will go on,” Wideman said. “This shows that what God has ordained, no man, no pandemic or any obstacle can stop it.”
Concerts are not all. Check out the Music for Ministry virtual silent auction, beginning Nov. 22. The silent auction will be open for bidding for four weeks. Details are to be announced.
This will be the sixth annual Music for Ministry concert and silent auction. Proceeds support GGUM, a nonprofit that assists Greenwood residents in crisis.
The ministry, at 1404 Edgefield St. in Greenwood, provides a free medical and dental clinic, job and budget coaching and financial assistance, to avoid eviction and utility disconnection, among other services. Call 864-942-0500 for information.
Rosemary Bell, GGUM executive director and Terry Lewis, a Music for Ministry subcommittee member, said organizers were adamant about not skipping a fundraiser year because of COVID-19.
“This fundraiser has just built on success, success, success every year,” Bell said. “Money raised is critical for our programs. ... Crown of Thorns is our featured group, but we are also highlighting talent from Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s partner churches. ... We have about 64 Christian churches who support us financially, especially our crisis ministry.”
With the online format, Lewis said GGUM can share with concert viewers and fundraiser contributors about what the nonprofit has been doing, including distributing food to people in need during COVID-19, and increasing numbers of patients now seeking health care through GGUM’s clinics.
“COVID is here, but our mission has not stopped and we have not closed,” Lewis said. “Patients and clients need us more than ever. ... What had been a one-day concert and auction will now go on for several months. It’s kind of been a blessing in disguise to go virtual with this fundraising. We might create more awareness among more people.”
Some choirs from GGUM’s supporting churches are considering singing Christmas music, Bell said.
“People really need something positive and hopeful,” Bell said.
Stay up-to-date on happenings through the Greater Greenwood United Ministry Facebook page, Twitter and GGUM’s website: greatergreenwoodunitedministry.org.
Save the date: Music for Ministry 2021 is slated for Aug. 28.
