62-year-old at McCormick Correctional dies of COVID-19

A 62-year-old man incarcerated at McCormick Correctional Institution died Saturday from COVID-19 complications, the state Department of Corrections announced Monday night.

The man, who had underlying conditions, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 19 and was hospitalized that day. He is the 42nd inmate in the South Carolina prison system and the fifth in McCormick Correctional to die of the virus.

As of Monday, there was only one known active case of the fast-spreading respiratory virus at McCormick Correctional, the agency said. The infected person is a staff member.

