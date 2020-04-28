6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelands; SC death toll jumps by 15

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

State health officials reported six more cases in the Lakelands on Tuesday, with Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda county each having two additional cases.

Because some cases were reclassified to other counties, Greenwood and Saluda county each saw their tally only increase by one, while Laurens County's total went up by three.

South Carolina reported 123 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 15 additional deaths. It marks the highest number of deaths reported in one day. Statewide, there have been 5,735 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 192 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 76% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 29

Edgefield — 26 (1 death)

Greenwood — 46

Laurens — 38 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 23 (1 death)

Saluda — 41

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 15 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 53,115 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 40,964 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

