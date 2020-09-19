You have permission to edit this article.
4th McCormick inmate dies of COVID-19

McCormick Correctional Institution has recorded its fourth inmate death from COVID-19.

State prison officials announced Friday night that 79-year-old Larry Noal Eaton died earlier in the day. Eaton, who had chronic underlying medical conditions, tested positive Aug. 17 and had been at an outside hospital since Sept. 12.

As of Saturday morning, 24 inmates and five staff members at McCormick Correctional had COVID-19, while 16 inmates and 11 employees had recovered.

Systemwide, 645 inmates have the virus, 1,366 have recovered and 26 have died. Among staff members, 65 have the virus, 403 have recovered and two have died.

To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities since March. The agency has provided each employee and inmate with masks and officials are encouraging them to wear them in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.

In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected is denied entrance.

Any employee who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days. Any employee who tests positive for the virus is unable to return to work until they are medically cleared to do so.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

