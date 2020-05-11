You are the owner of this article.
2nd McCormick Correctional employee tests positive for COVID-19

  • By MATTHEW HENSLEY mhensley@indexjournal.com

A second McCormick Correctional Institution employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis comes weeks after the first employee to test positive had recovered and been cleared to return to work.

No inmates at McCormick Correctional have tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Systemwide, 50 inmates have been diagnosed with COVID-19 — 30 at Kirkland Correctional and 20 at Allendale Correctional. South Carolina National Guard members are taking temperatures and checking on inmates while both prisons are on quarantine.

To date, 62 state Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for the virus, with 29 having recovered. A prison worker at Lee Correctional died of complications from the virus.

To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities since March. The agency has provided each employee and inmate with two masks and officials are encouraging them to wear them in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.

In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected is denied entrance.

Any employee who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days. Any employee who tests positive for the virus is unable to return to work until they are medically cleared to do so.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

2nd McCormick Correctional employee tests positive for COVID-19

