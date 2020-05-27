You are the owner of this article.
2nd McCormick Correctional employee cleared of COVID-19

A second employee at McCormick Correctional Institution has been cleared after contracting COVID-19, leaving no known active cases at the facility.

No inmates at McCormick Correctional have tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus, nor has anyone tested positive — employee or inmate — at Greenwood’s Leath Correctional.

Systemwide, 77 inmates and 71 staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, two inmates and one employee have died while 47 staff members and 40 inmates have been cleared.

In North Carolina, 642 inmates in the state prison system have tested positive and five have died. In Georgia, 159 staff members and more than 40 inmates have tested positive, with 17 inmates and one employee dying.

To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities since March. The agency has provided each employee and inmate with two masks and officials are encouraging them to wear them in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.

In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected is denied entrance.

Any employee who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days. Any employee who tests positive for the virus is unable to return to work until they are medically cleared to do so.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

