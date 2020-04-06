Two child care workers have tested negative for COVID-19, Young World Day Care announced Monday.
Both were tested as a precaution after an employee of the Clinton day care tested positive for the new coronavirus last week. A family member of another employee also tested positive.
The day care posted an image of a press release on Facebook, along with the words, "Praising Jesus!"
The facility is closed through April 15 and will be thoroughly cleaned before it reopens.
