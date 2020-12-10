You have permission to edit this article.
17 students test positive for COVID-19 in District 50

COVID-19
CDC illustration

Greenwood County School District 50 has 17 students and 13 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“While this is an increase in the number of positive cases among our students and staff it is a low percentage of our total student and staff population,” Johnathan Graves, director of communications at Greenwood County District 50, said Thursday.

Graves said the district aims for transparency.

“Our district will continue with our three instructional models until the end of the first semester,” he said.

The district is continuing preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone to abide by those practices, Graves said.

Greenwood County has had 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 25. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control considers the county to have a high incident rate of the virus.

