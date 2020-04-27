14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelads; Saluda County has 6th most infections per capita

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

Saluda County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, stretching its seven-day tally to 28. The rural county of 20,000 has now had 40 residents diagnosed with the fast-spreading virus. Because of its small population, Saluda County now ranks sixth in the state for cases per capita.

Laurens County also saw a six-case jump on Monday. Along with its seven cases reported Sunday, Laurens County has seen a nearly 60% increase in cases in two days. The county still has the fifth-lowest infection rate in the state. Abbeville County had two additional cases and Greenwood County reported one more case on Monday.

South Carolina reported 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three additional deaths. Statewide, there have been 5,613 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 177 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 73% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

In Monday's release, DHEC also acknowledged that the weekend saw a jump in cases, attributing that increase to a lab that submitted a month's worth of data for Greenville County residents.

"This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting. DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring," the agency said in a press release.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 29

Edgefield — 25 (1 death)

Greenwood — 45

Laurens — 35 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 23 (1 death)

Saluda — 40

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 17 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, nearly 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 52,145 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 40,093 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+5
Air National Guard pays tribute to medical workers on the front lines

Air National Guard pays tribute to medical workers on the front lines

It took about five seconds — from when the roar of the two F-16s' engines could be heard coming from the south to when they disappeared past the roof of Self Regional Medical Center.

14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelads; Saluda County has 6th most infections per capita

14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelads; Saluda County has 6th most infections per capita

Saluda County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, stretching its seven-day tally to 28. The rural county of 20,000 has now had 40 residents diagnosed with the fast-spreading virus. Because of its small population, Saluda County now ranks sixth in the state for cases per capita.

Local veterinarian offers thoughts on pets contracting the new coronavirus

Local veterinarian offers thoughts on pets contracting the new coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s and National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed that two pet cats — both living in New York state — tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 earlier this week.

'The new normal': Real estate agents pivot to virtual tours, buyer meetings

'The new normal': Real estate agents pivot to virtual tours, buyer meetings

Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Realtors say the market is good and they are adjusting to doing business in different ways.

Updated
Lakelands' COVID-19 case count jumps by 18 as Saluda County's tally rises

Lakelands' COVID-19 case count jumps by 18 as Saluda County's tally rises

Saluda County reported seven additional cases on Sunday, increasing its six-day tally to 23 and nearly tripling the overall count there as the rural county of 20,000 hit 35 cumulative cases.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

Carb loading

Carb loading

When I was much much younger, it was the Freshman 15 to watch out for. Now I could call it t…