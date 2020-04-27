14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelads; Saluda County has 6th most infections per capita

Saluda County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, stretching its seven-day tally to 28. The rural county of 20,000 has now had 40 residents diagnosed with the fast-spreading virus. Because of its small population, Saluda County now ranks sixth in the state for cases per capita.
Laurens County also saw a six-case jump on Monday. Along with its seven cases reported Sunday, Laurens County has seen a nearly 60% increase in cases in two days. The county still has the fifth-lowest infection rate in the state. Abbeville County had two additional cases and Greenwood County reported one more case on Monday.
South Carolina reported 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three additional deaths. Statewide, there have been 5,613 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 177 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 73% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
In Monday's release, DHEC also acknowledged that the weekend saw a jump in cases, attributing that increase to a lab that submitted a month's worth of data for Greenville County residents.
"This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting. DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring," the agency said in a press release.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 29
Edgefield — 25 (1 death)
Greenwood — 45
Laurens — 35 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (1 death)
Newberry — 23 (1 death)
Saluda — 40
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 17 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, nearly 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
To date, 52,145 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 40,093 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
