12 students test positive for COVID-19 at Greenwood High so far

As COVID-19 spreads across the state, 12 students have tested positive at Greenwood High School thus far, five or fewer having been reported within the last 30 days.
Greenwood County School District 50 Director of Communications Johnathan Graves said, “Our schools are doing everything we can to prevent and stop the spread of the virus.”
“Our staff are working very hard to clean and maintain social distancing practices,” Graves added.
