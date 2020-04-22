State health officials said there are six additional cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County, four new cases in Abbeville County and one new case in Greenwood County, part of 160 additional cases reported statewide on Wednesday.
South Carolina also had five additional deaths from complications caused by the virus.
Statewide, there have been 4,761 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 140 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 72% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 22
Edgefield — 21 (1 death)
Greenwood — 41
Laurens — 21 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (1 death)
Newberry — 22 (1 death)
Saluda — 18
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 11 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
As of Wednesday, 43,111 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 34,007 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
