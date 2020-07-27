11 inmates test positive for COVID at Leath

Several inmates at Leath Correctional Facility in Greenwood recently tested positive for COVID-19, and local and state corrections officials are working to ensure the ongoing safety of inmates and staff.
According to the state Department of Corrections' website, two staff members and 11 inmates at Leath have tested positive, and none have been cleared yet. At McCormick County, the only other state prison in the Lakelands, five staff members tested positive and three have since been cleared.
"The staff and the inmates have been working hard together to combat the coronavirus," said Chrysti Shain, SCDC communications director. "Nobody wants to get sick."
Shain said SCDC facilities across the state are separating inmates who test positive from inmates who are negative for the virus. If an inmate tests positive at Leath, they're moved to an isolation unit at Graham Camille Griffin Correctional Institution, where they'll be treated.
Anyone living in the same unit or in close contact with inmates who test positive are put in quarantine.
"What that means is inmates are asked to stay in their cells as much as possible," Shain said. "Their vital signs are checked twice a day."
Since March, inmates have been asked to clean their areas every two hours. Disinfectant and hand sanitizer are provided to living units, along with a machine to spray a CDC-rated, COVID-killing sanitizer in areas that can't be reached with a cleaning cloth.
While no inmates at McCormick Correctional have tested positive, if one does, they'll likely be moved to an isolation unit at another men's prison. Male inmates who tested positive were being sent to Lee earlier, but a recent outbreak at Tyger River led state officials to set up an isolation unit there as well.
The staff at SCDC facilities have to go through a detailed screening process each day to get into any facility, including questions about where they've been and who they've been in contact with. Temperatures are taken, and staff entering isolation units must wear masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and shoe coverings. Outside of isolation units, they're all required to wear masks at least, and many wear face shields.
"I have to go through that screening process as well when I go to my office," Shain said.
Visitations, volunteers and work crews were all suspended early on in the pandemic. Quarantines at state facilities have happened in the past, with outbreaks during normal flu season.
"We knew if the virus got into our population, it would have to come from outside," she said. "We have experience with this, but nobody could have anticipated the degree to which we'd be dealing with it now."
SCDC stopped taking new male inmates, which Shain said wasn't a major issue since courts were shut down at the same time, meaning people pending trial are being held at county jails instead. A decision earlier in July to start accepting inmates again was quickly shut down when an inmate arriving at Lieber tested positive, but female inmates are still being received at Camille.
Shain said corrections department leaders will have to reevaluate at the end of the month and decide what to do about intake.
"We meet every day virtually," she said. "We talk about the situations at all the institutions, the living areas and the challenges we're all facing."
SCDC works closely with MUSC and DHEC to monitor and understand the latest developments in COVID-19's spread, and develop procedures based on health officials' recommendations. She gave the credit to the prison staff and inmates, however, who she said have worked hard to limit the spread.
