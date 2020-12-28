The song lends itself to all sorts of versions and lyrics. Savannah resident James L. Pierpont composed it and when he did he sowed the seeds for a controversy. Pierpont wrote his Christmas classic in the autumn of 1857. “One Horse Open Sleigh” was its original title. Pierpont wrote it as a Thanksgiving song.
For his column, I thank a reader who emailed me the following note: “Tom, M.H. Rahn married my first cousin. He was interested in history, mainly Savannah’s.” Well M.H. riled up the folks in Medford, Massachusetts. Until 1969 Medford claimed the carol without challenge. Then M.H. Rahn linked the song’s composer to Savannah and set Medford and Savannah to feuding.
Here’s what we know. James Pierpont served as the organist at Savannah’s Unitarian Church in 1857. Decades later, Rahn’s daughter was playing “Jingle Bells” on the piano. Rahn glanced at the sheet music and saw a familiar name, Composer: J. Pierpont. Rahn had read letters John Pierpont Jr., pastor at Savannah’s Unitarian Church, had written from 1852 to 1858 that said brother James had come to Savannah as an organist and music teacher.
M.H. Rahn made his discovery known, saying, “I saw this as something to help us get publicity for the church.” Well it started a controversy. Savannah claimed it had originated a Christmas classic. Up went a marker across from Troupe Square where Habersham and Macon Streets intersect.
James L. Pierpont (1822-’93), composer of “Jingle Bells,” served as music director of this church in the 1850s when it was a Unitarian Church located on Oglethorpe Square. Son of the noted Boston reformer, Rev. John Pierpont, he was the brother of the Rev. John Pierpont Jr. minister of this church, and uncle of financier John Pierpont Morgan. A prolific songwriter, his best-known “Jingle Bells” is world famous.
About 900 miles north in Medford, Massachusetts, you’ll find a plaque at 19 High St. marking the birthplace of “Jingle Bells” that says Pierpont wrote the song there in 1850 at the Simpson Tavern.
The song’s copyright date casts doubt on the possibility that Pierpont wrote the song in Medford. By 1850, Pierpont served as the organist and music director of the Unitarian Church in Savannah. In August that same year, James Pierpont married the mayor of Savannah’s daughter. (How many Southern mayors’ daughters will marry and move up North? Maybe two in the history of mankind.) Pierpont copyrighted the song in 1857, and the copyright date sits at the heart of the controversy.
In 1985 then-Mayor John Rousakis declared the tune a Savannah song. Medford Mayor Michael McGlynn wrote back, “We unequivocally state that ‘Jingle Bells’ was composed ... in the Town of Medford during the year 1850!”
Ace Collins, author of “Stories Behind the Best-Loved Songs of Christmas,” found more proof of Medford being the rightful birthplace while researching “Jingle Bells.” A New England newspaper from the early 1840s mentioned “One Horse Open Sleigh” debuting in Medford at a Thanksgiving church service. Collins said Pierpont might have written his song in Medford, but “Savannah was the key. If it can play in Savannah, where snow was a novelty, it can play anywhere.”
The one person who can set us straight, Pierpont, died in 1893. He ran away to sea at 14 and later went to California during the Gold Rush, and joined a Confederate cavalry regiment in Savannah. Pierpont was a nomad but his best song would wander farther than he ever could. On Dec. 16, 1965, Gemini Six astronauts Tom Stafford and Wally Schirra reported to Mission Control: “We have an object, looks like a satellite going from north to south, probably in polar orbit. I see a command module and eight smaller modules in front. The pilot of the command module is wearing a red suit.” The astronauts then produced a smuggled harmonica and sleighbells and sang “Jingle Bells.” It was the first song broadcast from space.
Is “Jingle Bells” a song of the South? Why not? Let’s lay claim to it. As for James L. Pierpont, he became a one-hit wonder. The controversy, however, remains alive as it dashes through the snow up North and dashes through sunshine, pines and oaks down South.
Pierpont’s song gets hijacked now and then and I am not a fan of the singing dogs’ version of “Jingle Bells,” nor do I like converting Christmas carols to advertising jingles. But that’s a column for another day.