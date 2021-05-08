Whereas on this side of the pond, it is not uncommon to list the cause of death for the elderly as “failure to thrive” when filing out required certification, for anyone over 80 in England, declaring the cause of death to be “old age” will do, thank you very much. As it did for Prince Phillip.
Shall I pour, vicar?
Come to think of it, “failure to thrive” is probably the most eloquent and articulate way to describe death in our culture these days and, especially in the South, I’m surprised the phrases haven’t been switched because it somehow sounds very English for Prince Phillip’s long time doctor, Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Royal medical household, to announce “Prince Phillip succumbed as a result of failing to thrive,” rather than the subtext of the other which could be construed as, “What more do you want? The man was ancient!”
Perhaps we can send our neighbors across the Atlantic a few of our phrases to help make their death certificates a bit more descriptive than “old age.” Ours might not make sense, but they’ll surely be more colorful. Having said that, I’m not sure if Southern doctors actually state on the paperwork that a patient “up and died,” but the rest of us know what it means.
“What happened to Eula?”
“You didn’t know? She up and died last week.”
“Oh, no! That’s so sad. I’ll make some deviled eggs.”
No one asks for specifics. Not here, anyway. But a friend of mine from the west coast who actually is a doctor did ask me having furrowed her brow over such a description.
“What do you mean, they up and died?”
“They died. They up and died.”
“That’s ridiculous. How did it happen?”
“Well, somebody called the paramedics when he didn’t answer the phone, and when they got there he was DRT.”
“What’s DRT?”
“Dead Right There.”
“What do you mean, dead right there? On the floor? Where?”
“I don’t know. All I know is he was dead right there when he up and died.”
“So, did he get up and then fall over and die, or have a stroke, or what?”
“No idea. Gotta go,” I replied, and gave a late friend of mine’s customary farewell statement, “I’ll let you get back to your rat killing.”
To be honest, I can’t really see Sir Thomas writing on the death certificate that Prince Phillip “up and died,” but you know what? From everything I’ve read about the Queen’s lifelong soulmate, I think he’d have gotten a kick out of it.