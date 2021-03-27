As a child in elementary school, I was given — along with the rest of the class — an assignment that even then I thought a bit maudlin for a group of 10-year-olds.
“I want you to write your own obituary,” our bespectacled, tweedy Mrs. Boswick announced. “I want you to pretend you’ve lived a long life before you died and write down the things you did in your life, what you would be remembered for.”
Death wasn’t even on my radar and as I sat in the back doodling in the margin of my notebook. Nervously, I glanced around and all the other kids were scribbling long paragraphs as if their lives had been completely mapped out. They would graduate with honors, marry, have kids, be nurses, doctors, policemen. Scrawny and full of horse fever, it hadn’t occurred to me at that age that I would reach a height of 6 feet, and so I wrote down what I assumed my career would be:
“Pam was a famous jockey, loved chocolate and traveled the world.”
Welp, two out of three ain’t bad.
These days I read the obituaries like so many of us old poots, first. But not to see who has died, but as that school lesson addressed, what they did with their lives. I’m less interested in the well known, I tend to be drawn to whom might be considered “ordinary,” might be overlooked unless their name is recognized by a neighbor or colleague. And what I find to be noteworthy is that more often than not most lived a quiet life dedicated to service. This man was a longtime member of Rotary Club, that woman who was predeceased by her husband, sewed quilts for people in hospice. People, whose names remain unknown except for those who grieve them, and the lives they touched: volunteering for Lions Club International, delivering Mobile Meals, mentoring “at risk” children, teaching Sunday School.
Fast forward to attending a university graduation ceremony — certainly not mine — I dropped out to become a stand-up. This was a kid I’d known who would go on to make us all proud by winning a bronze medal at the Pan Am Games. But one clear memory of that graduation was listening to speaker Millard Fuller, the founder of Habitat for Humanity, who spoke of his early corporate and financial success. If I remember correctly, he said that by age 30, he and his wife turned to each other and said, “Look, we’ve made the money, we have the house, the cars, do we keep chasing the almighty dollar or do we start living for others instead?” That decision led to them selling what they had and dedicating their lives to the public good. As of this writing, their legacy improved the housing conditions of more than 29 million people.
The last thing Mr. Fuller said in his speech to the throngs of students and proud parents seated before him was this: “Always leave any community you might move to better than the way you found it.”
As I browse weekly over the obituaries of these quiet, seemingly unremarkable lives, it’s pretty clear that so many of them have done just that. And so many of us have unknowingly reaped what they have sown.