I was quite proud of our recent snowfall in that it behaved as a good Southern snowfall should: it gave us a serene eyeful of blanketing beauty and was plentiful enough for children to have customary snowball fights, as well as build a snowman. Then, in due course, the sun came out like a town crier from behind the clouds, clanging its golden bell and melting everything away by lunchtime.
For some reason, this irritates those who don’t live in our area.
“You wouldn’t last a week in Boston!” someone snarked on social media. “We got a foot!”
“You people have no idea what real snow is,” growled a guy from Chicago. “Try living through one of our blizzards.”
“You should try living in Buffalo,” a woman laughed, scornfully. “If you think what you had was snow!”
With all due respect, er, no, I shouldn’t try living in Buffalo. Or Boston. Or “try living” through a Chicago blizzard. That’s why I live here, in a Southern climate. Because I enjoy still being able to feel my face in February. Don’t take it out on me because your utility bills topped $500 last month and you can’t find your car in the morning. Or even your street. You made your frozen bed — lie in it. Make a snow angel.
As Southerners, we have a kindly grandparent-grandchild relationship with our snow: “Oh, it’s wonderful to see you — we’re going to have such fun!” then after a few hours, “Alright, dear, time for you to go now.” Afterward, we mop the floor where we’ve tracked in muddy, frozen chunks from our boots, toss gloves and scarves back into storage, and begin ordering onion sets from seed catalogs.
These sentiments are not meant to be boastful or superior in any way. It’s just simple reasoning resulting in a lifestyle decision. Having performed, and thereby traveled, to nearly every state in our country, I can honestly say that I love Chicago, I adore Boston, and, hey, yeah, Buffalo. God bless ya.
But before long, spring shall spread her glorious tapestry over your frozen tundra and green shoots of life shall spring all around you. As it will, here. Followed by summer. And the miserable, life-sucking glistening humidity that clings to all of us Southerners like a hot, wet blanket.
You should try living through that. You wouldn’t last a week. You have no idea what real heat is!