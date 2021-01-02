Ask anyone who works outside for a living who might begrudge rising from a warm bed, and in my case, stumbling out into the freezing dark to the barn, and they will tell you there is nothing, I tell you, nothing, like observing a winter sunrise.
Some mornings it’s like a floor show with intense crimson streaks emerging over the tree line, before blurring into fingers of pale pink and gold stretching right across the sky. Only then does it ebb to the gray of a dove’s breast.
It’s quite impossible to work until it concludes. I stand with gloved hands shoved in the pockets of my quilted Carharts, mesmerized, until the day’s routine taps me on the shoulder and I return to task.
And sometimes, as with last evening, there is an equally spectacular sunset. Molten golds, brilliant purples…honestly, if you tried to capture them as a painter on canvas, the results would look gaudy and only appropriate for a Tijuana market stall on black velvet, but in the sky…
As I climbed on the tractor to drag the footing of the riding arena, lo, La Luna!! Before the sunset had completely faded, up rose the enormous full moon through the pines, this glowing, golden orb lighting my path — all this entertainment without a cover charge or two-drink minimum!
“The moon!” I remarked to Paul as I came into the house. “It’s unbelievable tonight.”
“Bright as day outside,” he replied. “I just took the dogs out and they went nuts.”
We’re so lucky to live in the country, I thought later, picking up a new book — a biography of Eleanor Roosevelt — and heading to bed. So lucky to hear only peace and quiet with dark and clear skies, the stars so brilliant, the moon so bright…I got up to pull close the drapes as its radiance filled the bedroom.
It didn’t help. Linen is no match for a klieg light. Besides this, I felt unnaturally wide awake.
It had been a long and physical day. My body was longing for sleep and it wasn’t going to happen. Ask any woman of “a certain age” how a full moon affects her sleep. Just be careful in case she spits in your eye. Ask any cop or first responder how many crazy arrests or injured patients flood into the ER under a full moon. Suddenly, the term lunatic makes sense.
The entire house was lit as if an alien mother ship was hovering overhead and projecting an all encompassing beam over us.
2 a.m. Would it never set? While I’m an enormous admirer of Eleanor Roosevelt, I had no intention of reading six chapters. But how cruel of her mother to have nicknamed her, “Granny” as a little tyke, owing to her quiet and stoic nature...
3:30…I scrolled through my phone and caught up on the news. Scottish seed potato farmers — the very potato that makes up the bulk of potato chip production around the world — have gotten totally screwed by Brexit.
4:15. Dammit, may as well get up. I rise at 5:30 anyway. I put on a pot of coffee and sat down in front of the laptop. From the kitchen window I could see the moon, as bright as ever, leisurely descending toward the west. I shook my fist at it. I swear, in return, it winked.