When Paul’s sister, and Michael’s mother, Liesbeth, as she was affectionately known, passed unexpectedly last week it was a sucker punch for all concerned. Hadn’t we — Paul’s eldest sister, Guusje, and extended family — all just been texting backwards and forward excitedly, the day before, when she happily informed us the doctors were indeed going to release her a day early from hospital? That she wasn’t going to miss Michael and Bridget’s wedding, after all? That she promised to rest, stay home, or, as we joked, we’d be wrapping her in plastic to avoid all germs?
At only 63, Liesbeth has left us stunned with grief and grasping for answers. And for those of us who have been here before, we knew what had to be done. Paul left immediately to make the drive to Virginia Beach. There were final arrangements to be made and paper work needing attending to. And the wedding — for heaven’s sake — how could that even be considered?
Yet this isn’t a story about grief, as much as it struggles for center stage. This is a story about the resiliency of a young couple, being led through decisions no only child and his fiancé, just in their twenties, should have to even fathom.
This is also the story of the quiet legacy Liesbeth leaves us all as a final gift. Little by little, personal gestures from those who knew her, along with emails and postings on social media, made themselves known. It was almost as if they were written by one person instead of several as each sentiment was the same: Liesbeth was “amazing,” “so kind,” would be missed “terribly.” As an animal advocate, she fostered countless kittens and cats. She worked tirelessly against the sport of dog racing and her home contained a retired Greyhound, along with two other dogs and seven cats.
In thinking back over the twenty-plus years I’ve known her, quite honestly, I am filled only with pleasant memories. I honestly cannot recall a single peevish, negative or selfish thing she has ever said or demonstrated. How rare that is. And what an heirloom to leave those behind who will indeed miss her terribly, to know we were all impacted in the same way by the presence of someone who was genuinely good and kind. Who went about her life in a mild and unassuming manner, always the first to volunteer to help those in her circle of friends, or charities. Who could be counted on for fidelity. Who loved a good laugh. Who never seemed to ask for anything for herself. Who always, always thought of others, first.
The wedding will go on. Michael and Bridget know beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is what Liesbeth would have wanted. More than anything. And frankly, when two young people, who have been long nurtured by such unquestioning love, join together to begin this new chapter in their lives — what better foundation can they have? What clearer illustration of heartfelt generosity, demonstrative affection?
It’s been a sucker punch, to be sure.
It has also been tenderly beautiful.