On our mantlepiece sits, in pride of place, an English chiming clock from sometime in the 1940s. Its design is deco-inspired and the fact that it hasn’t worked in several years — a result of being over-wound — hasn’t detracted from its charm. It looks as if it were pilfered from the set of an episode of Hercule Poirot.
In this digital age, I’ve missed the slow, steady ticking and its quarter-hour chimes throughout the day. I love that it has to be wound by hand and not set by remote control. I adore the little set of hammers behind its back door within its inner workings that play the notes. It triggers a bit of nostalgia for me as I grew up with not only a chiming clock in my childhood home, but a cuckoo clock in the kitchen — a nod, perhaps, to both the English and German side of my parents.
So when Paul took this clock and an older, carriage clock (which turned out to be too worn out to be repaired) to a friend who is a dab hand at restoring them, I was delighted when a few weeks later, it returned triumphantly to its home in the center of the mantle. Paul gave the pendulum a gentle push and its heartbeat began to tick in rhythm. I was actually holding my breath in anticipation as its big hand neared 12 and the chimes of a full hour rang out the traditional Westminster chimes echoed by Big Ben:
All through this hour,
Lord be my guide.
And by thy power,
No foot shall slide.
Perfect. I was delighted and found myself smiling as I popped in and out of the house during the day as the clock played a line of each lyric upon striking each quarter-hour.
Until later that night. I put down the book I was reading, drowsy, to fall asleep. The clock struck 10. How comforting the sound, how lulling — I began to drift away, only to be startled back awake at 10:15 as the quarter notes chimed. I got up and leaned over the banister railing to ask Paul, still up:
“Can you please stop the chimes on the clock?”
“Sure,” he said. “No problem.”
Except it was. He dutifully slid the tiny lever on the clock’s face to “silent chime” and returned to his seat, watching a game on television with its own sound muted. At 10:30, the clock promptly struck the half-hour: “Lord be my guide...”
“Lord, let me sleep,” I thought, with percolating irritation, and got up once more.
“Paul!” I called. “Didn’t you turn it off?”
“Yes,” he replied, rising again to examine the clock. “I don’t know why it didn’t stop.” He slid the lever upwards once again.
“That should do it.”
In 15 minutes, the third lyric rang out.
“PAUL!”
“The silent chime isn’t working!” he said, defensively. “I don’t know how to stop it.”
I’m the sort of light sleeper that, once awakened, that’s it for the night. I’m not going to fall back asleep and so draconian measures must be taken. I stomped downstairs, turned the clock around, opened the back of it and stilled the pendulum.
And now the clock continues to sit, as it always did, in pride of place on the mantle. Stopped, silenced, yet still appreciated, especially during my REM sleep.