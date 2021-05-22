Am I the only one wondering that, with these steady “leaks” of UFO stories coming out before the official release of the Pentagon’s report in early June, that perhaps we’re being sort of prepared in case there’s something pretty substantial in that report?
“No, Pam, it’s just you. The rest of us have pretty busy lives, you know? We’ve just gone through a hellish year dealing with COVID and we really don’t need you scaring us with tales of spaceships shooting through the skies as fast as Aunt Fran’s succotash goes through our small intestine.”
Yes, I realize that, but it seems every month there’s a legitimate, new interview, as happened last Sunday on “60 Minutes” with yet another Naval pilot, Lt. Ryan Graves, claiming that UFO sightings had become so common to flight crew members on the Atlantic coast (as with the Pacific) that they were seen daily. Footage has been released, from the white ‘tic-tac’ observed off San Diego, making descents from 80,000 to 20,000 feet in one second, even splashing under the waves, only to reappear on radar 60 miles away in an eye blink, to weird, triangular drones darting above U.S Naval Destroyers.
(I’m kind of surprised, actually, that Pixar hasn’t jumped on this and released a new animated film called “Finding Nordo,” featuring goofy-faced flying saucers, confounding all human efforts to catch them.)
Think about it: If these military reports came out a few decades ago, before our days were filled with 24-hour news cycles, YouTube and social media, I’m pretty sure the general public would be freaking out, eager for any additional details as we had to haul our butt off the sofa to turn on the television to one of three channels and actually wait for the set to warm up. We’d feel vulnerable, nervous. We’d be wondering if these things were real, if we were in for an invasion. We’d fear being abducted and losing all sense of time without ever having logged into Facebook.
“We’re at least 100 to 1,000 years away from that technology” was one of the quotes describing these gobsmacking maneuvers.
“Why isn’t our military doing something?” bark news pundits and politicians who, along with others like them, have never served in the military, might not realize that the Pentagon has indeed been doing something. According to Navy Times, the Defense Department’s Office of the Inspector General recently announced an evaluation that will fold in the offices of the defense secretary, the military services, combatant commands and other players as this evaluation will seek to “determine the extent to which the DoD has taken actions regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.”
But really, what can they do if we’re light years behind in technology? It would be like trying to catch these breathtaking objects with the 1962 Ford Anglia in the Harry Potter films.
Truth be told, I’m less nervous at the thought of these UFOs coming from outer space than from one of our adversaries on the other side of this planet. But I cannot conceive that those countries could possibly be so technologically advanced. Sure, Russia and China have very cool bullet trains while we still limp along with Amtrak, but still, objects that can accelerate to hypersonic speed, make sudden stops and instantaneous turns that no human crew could physically withstand? As Lt. Graves commented to the New York Times: “We have helicopters that can hover. We have aircraft that can fly at 30,000 feet and right at the surface. But “Combine all that in one vehicle of some type with no jet engine, no exhaust plume?”
Most of all, I’m curious as to what the reaction of the general public might be. Will the release of declassified material that potentially supports alien visitation be met with an enormous response? Will there be political and/or religious upheaval? Will there be a flood of gun sales and bunker building? Or will the news item, as I suspect, create a daylong flicker of interest before disappearing below such fare as Chrissy Teigen’s wares being dropped by Target after her nasty tweet and Harry and Megan’s latest royal faux pas?
The truth is out there. While we’re still looking for intelligent life here.